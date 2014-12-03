Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace Returning to Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The annual Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History this Friday through Sunday, Dec. 5-7, with extended hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and regular hours on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Offering museum guests free admission, this shopping extravaganza features artisans and vendors from 50 countries, including Chile, Honduras, Indonesia, Pakistan, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and others.

The annual Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace is Southern California’s largest folk art show and features more than 30 vendors throughout the museum, from the Bird Hall to Fleischmann Auditorium.

Items available for purchase range from $2 to $2,000 and include a large variety of baskets, décor, ethnographic art, furniture, jewelry, pottery, rugs, sculptures, toys and more.

Participating vendors include:

2KG Imports

Akeem Ayanniyi

Anapa Imports

Anantara

Anomaly Imports

Asian Arts

BNB Crafts Inc.

Carlos & Sonia Gutierrez

Casa Viva

Cicacda

Design Source

Dorinda Murry

Folk Art from Nepal

Katalina Textiles

The Khamsa Collection

Kilim Rug Company

Kurt Geisler

La Palma Ent.

Leslie James

Peruvian Imports

The Red Poppy II

Ritual

Sweet Birds

Tenzin & Pasang

Tropic Options

Watu World Imports

Yadira Arevalo

Yunus Bilici

This shopping extravaganza is more than just an opportunity to purchase unique items. The museum receives 25 percent of all sales, making it one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. Funds from the Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace support the museum’s science and education programs, and funds exhibits like the beloved Butterflies Alive!, the new Curiosity Lab, and Megalodon: Largest Shark that Ever Lived coming to the museum in the summer of 2015.

Guests can also enjoy unique cuisine at the Tribal Arts Café by Cook Better Live Better Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The café will have a variety of options available for purchase, including breakfast pastries, lunch items and desserts.

The museum’s annual Library Book Sale will also take place Friday through Sunday, featuring gently used books about natural history for sale. All proceeds from the Library Book Sale benefit the Museum Library’s Acquisition Fund.

— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.