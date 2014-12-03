Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace Returning to Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The annual Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History this Friday through Sunday, Dec. 5-7, with extended hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and regular hours on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Offering museum guests free admission, this shopping extravaganza features artisans and vendors from 50 countries, including Chile, Honduras, Indonesia, Pakistan, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and others.
The annual Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace is Southern California’s largest folk art show and features more than 30 vendors throughout the museum, from the Bird Hall to Fleischmann Auditorium.
Items available for purchase range from $2 to $2,000 and include a large variety of baskets, décor, ethnographic art, furniture, jewelry, pottery, rugs, sculptures, toys and more.
Participating vendors include:
2KG Imports
Akeem Ayanniyi
Anapa Imports
Anantara
Anomaly Imports
Asian Arts
BNB Crafts Inc.
Carlos & Sonia Gutierrez
Casa Viva
Cicacda
Design Source
Dorinda Murry
Folk Art from Nepal
Katalina Textiles
The Khamsa Collection
Kilim Rug Company
Kurt Geisler
La Palma Ent.
Leslie James
Peruvian Imports
The Red Poppy II
Ritual
Sweet Birds
Tenzin & Pasang
Tropic Options
Watu World Imports
Yadira Arevalo
Yunus Bilici
This shopping extravaganza is more than just an opportunity to purchase unique items. The museum receives 25 percent of all sales, making it one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. Funds from the Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace support the museum’s science and education programs, and funds exhibits like the beloved Butterflies Alive!, the new Curiosity Lab, and Megalodon: Largest Shark that Ever Lived coming to the museum in the summer of 2015.
Guests can also enjoy unique cuisine at the Tribal Arts Café by Cook Better Live Better Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The café will have a variety of options available for purchase, including breakfast pastries, lunch items and desserts.
The museum’s annual Library Book Sale will also take place Friday through Sunday, featuring gently used books about natural history for sale. All proceeds from the Library Book Sale benefit the Museum Library’s Acquisition Fund.
— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.