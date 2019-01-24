Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 24 , 2019, 9:06 am | Partly Cloudy 44º

 
 
 
 

Follow Friendship Center to The Emerald City for 20th Festival of Hearts

By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | January 24, 2019 | 8:25 a.m.
Heart art by Vicky Garske. Click to view larger
Heart art by Vicky Garske.
Heart creation by Cheryl Guthrie titled 805strong. Click to view larger
Heart creation by Cheryl Guthrie titled 805strong.

Friendship Center will host its 20th Annual Festival of Hearts, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The pre-Valentine’s Day event features an elegant sit-down lunch and local wines, with live music by Montecito Jazz Project.

“Emerald is the traditional gem for a twentieth anniversary,” said Heidi Holly, Friendship Center’s executive director. “So our theme this year is The Emerald City.

“There will be some fun surprises, and we anticipate our guests will have a good time dressing up as Oz characters, or you could just wear something green. And it is always incredible to see the hearts our amazing artists create.”

Since the first Festival of Hearts, the centerpiece of the event has been the exquisite heart-art created by local artists and celebrities, including Jeff Bridges and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and sold at silent auction.

Provided with a blank papier-mâché heart, these “heart-ists” paint, sculpt and decorate in any way imaginable to create unique works of art.

Live auction highlights this year include a trip to Seattle, nicknamed The Emerald City, and verdant Vancouver; a Jade Oasis getaway with a dinner of fresh local lobster and white seabass in a private home; and a stay at the newly rebuilt Rosewood Miramar Beach.

A portion of proceeds from the event support Friendship Center’s HEART (Help Elders At Risk Today) Program, subsidizing the cost of adult day services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

For tickets, $135 each, visit www.friendshipcentersb.org, or call 805-969-0859 to buy with a credit card. To purchase tickets by check, mail to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

Major sponsors include: Casa Dorinda, HUB International Insurance Services, Inc., MarBorg Industries, Union Bank, Cal-Western & Pacific Tree, and Nancy Newquist-Nolan.

Friendship Center is a 501(c) (3) agency. Contributions are deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more, vist www.friendshipcentersb.org.

— Justine Sutton for Friendship Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 