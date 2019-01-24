Follow Friendship Center to The Emerald City for 20th Festival of Hearts

Friendship Center will host its 20th Annual Festival of Hearts, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The pre-Valentine’s Day event features an elegant sit-down lunch and local wines, with live music by Montecito Jazz Project.

“Emerald is the traditional gem for a twentieth anniversary,” said Heidi Holly, Friendship Center’s executive director. “So our theme this year is The Emerald City.

“There will be some fun surprises, and we anticipate our guests will have a good time dressing up as Oz characters, or you could just wear something green. And it is always incredible to see the hearts our amazing artists create.”

Since the first Festival of Hearts, the centerpiece of the event has been the exquisite heart-art created by local artists and celebrities, including Jeff Bridges and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and sold at silent auction.

Provided with a blank papier-mâché heart, these “heart-ists” paint, sculpt and decorate in any way imaginable to create unique works of art.

Live auction highlights this year include a trip to Seattle, nicknamed The Emerald City, and verdant Vancouver; a Jade Oasis getaway with a dinner of fresh local lobster and white seabass in a private home; and a stay at the newly rebuilt Rosewood Miramar Beach.

A portion of proceeds from the event support Friendship Center’s HEART (Help Elders At Risk Today) Program, subsidizing the cost of adult day services for low-income aging and dependent adults and their families.

For tickets, $135 each, visit www.friendshipcentersb.org, or call 805-969-0859 to buy with a credit card. To purchase tickets by check, mail to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

Major sponsors include: Casa Dorinda, HUB International Insurance Services, Inc., MarBorg Industries, Union Bank, Cal-Western & Pacific Tree, and Nancy Newquist-Nolan.

Friendship Center is a 501(c) (3) agency. Contributions are deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more, vist www.friendshipcentersb.org.

— Justine Sutton for Friendship Center.