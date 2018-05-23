Follow History of Women in Music with Guitarist Del Rey

Del Rey, who has been called “one of the best fingerpickers of this or any generation,” will present her show Women in American Music as part of the Wooden Hall Concerts, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Women in American Music follows the development of the music from classic blues, to rural blues, to swing and rocking hillbillies, through the stories of the diverse and interesting women that played music from 1900-1950.

The show begins in the ’20s when pianists Lovie Austin and Lil Hardin, led jazz bands and wrote songs for singers like Alberta Hunter and Blue Lu Barker.

Moving on to the ’30s, singers Mildred Bailey and Billie Holiday are followed by instrumentalists like pianist Mary Lou Williams and bebop guitarist Mary Osborne.

The bluegrass and hillbilly women are represented by Rose Maddox and the great tradition of Tex-Mex border music by singer and 12-string guitarist Lydia Mendoza.

The diverse music of these women is linked by new guitar arrangements that bring the songs to life for younger generations. The show is interesting both for its historical information and the innovative musicianship involved in playing these pieces on guitar.

There is both humor and inspiration to be enjoyed in the lives and music of these women.

Rey started playing guitar when she was 4 years old has tried to get a whole band onto her solo instrument from the beginning. This gives her music complexity, especially when applied to the ukulele.

Rags, blues and tunes of the early 20th century are her specialty, even as she writes new music to add to the tradition.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, nonprofit and volunteer, group produces the Wooden Hall Concerts, which host acoustic guitar players who are rarely seen in such an intimate setting. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue.

— Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.