Follow Santa’s Flight Tonight With NORAD Radar Tracking

Internet makes it easy to sync your schedule with Santa's, but he still knows when you're awake

By North American Aerospace Defense Command | @NoradSanta | December 24, 2012 | 12:42 a.m.

Scroll to the bottom to track Santa’s Flight.

For more than 50 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), have tracked Santa’s flight.

The tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD commander-in-chief’s operations “hotline.”

The director of operations at the time, Col. Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born.

In 1958, the governments of Canada and the United States created a binational air defense command for North America called the North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD, which then took on the tradition of tracking Santa.

Since that time, NORAD men, women, family and friends have selflessly volunteered their time to personally respond to phone calls and emails from children all around the world. In addition, we now track Santa using the Internet.

Millions of people who want to know Santa’s whereabouts now visit the NORAD Tracks Santa website.

Finally, media from all over the world rely on NORAD as a trusted source to provide updates on Santa’s journey.

NORAD is a U.S. and Canada binational organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.

Aerospace warning includes the monitoring of man-made objects in space, and the detection, validation and warning of attack against North America whether by aircraft, missiles or space vehicles, through mutual support arrangements with other commands.

Aerospace control includes ensuring air sovereignty and air defense of the airspace of Canada and the United States.

The renewal of the NORAD Agreement in May 2006 added a maritime warning mission, which entails a shared awareness and understanding of the activities conducted in U.S. and Canadian maritime approaches, maritime areas and internal waterways.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, NORAD’s mission has evolved over the years to meet the changing threat.

Through outstanding binational cooperation, NORAD has proven itself effective in its roles of watching, warning and responding. The events of 9/11 demonstrated NORAD’s continued relevance to North American security. Today, NORAD provides civil authorities with a potent military response capability to counter domestic airspace threats should all other methods fail.

The men and women of NORAD are constantly watching the skies and waterways of the United States and Canada to keep us safe.

