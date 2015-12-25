Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Follow These Tips As a Frame of Reference and Your Artwork Will Never Look Better

With a little prep work, the overwhelming choices for your display case are simpler than you think

A basic rule of thumb is that a frame should enhance the art itself, and not distract the viewer. Click to view larger
A basic rule of thumb is that a frame should enhance the art itself, and not distract the viewer. (Universal Arquati photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 25, 2015 | 6:00 p.m.

Framing art intimidates a lot of people and it is easy to understand why. There are endless choices when it comes to framing and it can be overwhelming.

To embolden you to take on the task of framing artwork for your home, however, remember that everything looks better when framed — and that means everything.

It is not too far-fetched to say that when you put a frame around something, it suddenly becomes art. Better said, framing asks the viewer to consider what is in the frame as art, and that is half the battle right there.

Despite how it may appear at first, there are relatively few rules to framing.

The most important thing to understand is the nature of what you are framing. Some artwork, such as photographs or prints, work under glass, while others, such as oil paintings, do not.

To understand the needs of the artwork you want to frame, it is best to consult with an expert by heading to a framing store near you with your artwork in hand. The framer can be a small, independent framing store or a chain store such as a Michaels or an Aaron Brothers.

If the artwork you’re framing is valuable, be sure to choose a framing store that has a solid reputation and has done framing for artwork like yours before. It’s a good idea to call first and get references from galleries or other art resources.

After all, in addition to enhancing the look of your artwork, one of the main reasons it’s important to frame art is to protect it.

At the framer’s, think about all of your needs regarding the artwork. Do you need to protect the artwork from sun exposure? Is it fragile? Is it going to need to work with other artwork hung nearby?

Also important is your budget. Once you have explained your needs completely to your framer, a lot of your work is done for you. Your framer will steer you toward certain frames and framing techniques.

The next step involves your own sense of style. Certain artwork naturally lends itself to certain frames. Contemporary artwork and photographs often look great in simple, modern frames.

Artwork such as traditional oil paintings of still lifes or landscapes, lend themselves to more traditional, gilded or ornate frames.

One very basic rule of thumb is that the frame should enhance, not distract the viewer from the art itself. Still, there are no hard and fast rules. Framing is as much a chance for you to express your style as the art itself.

There also is some vocabulary to learn and a few framing options you should consider.

In addition to the color and nature of the frame itself, you should consider matting (often a paper or fabric that serves as a “frame within a frame”), fillets or slips (similar to molding and used to complement and, again, frame a painting inside the outermost frame), backing (often used to give an artwork a more solid structure), dust cover (to protect artwork from dust), and how the artwork is ultimately going to be hung, attached or displayed.

Deciding on the best matting and fillets can be achieved by trying different options alongside your artwork until you find what is most pleasing to your eye. The backing, hanging mechanism and dust cover are things any qualified framer should be able to advise you on.

If you can get past the feeling of being overwhelmed by the choices and put a little thought into your practical needs, you will quickly discover what a wonderfully fun and creative opportunity framing your artwork can be.

Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 