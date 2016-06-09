Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:15 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Following Hotel and Casino Expansion, Chumash Casino Resort to Host Job Fair

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | June 9, 2016 | 12:00 p.m.

The Chumash Casino Resort will be meeting new applicants and looking to expand its work force during a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Chumash Employee Resource Center in Buellton.

The resort has a wide range of positions available in the food and beverage, hospitality and facilities divisions.

Applicants are encouraged to arrive professionally dressed and with resumes, identification and job history in hand.

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel has increased its number of rooms from 106 to 320, including 55 suites. In the casino, the dining outlets have been upgraded and expanded to include a new food court. 

The new rooms and dining options have created new career opportunities throughout the property.

Chumash Casino Resort employment benefits include competitive wages, benefits, job security and opportunities for growth. Pre-application submissions are encouraged online at www.chumashcareers.com to expedite the process on the day of the job fair.

The Chumash Employee Resource Center is located at 585 McMurray Road in Buellton.

For more information, visit www.chumashcareers.com.

In addition to owning and operating the Chumash Casino Resort on the tribe’s reservation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and the Hadsten House in Solvang as well as two gas stations in Santa Ynez. 

As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 1,700 residents of Santa Barbara County.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

