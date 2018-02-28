Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:12 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Fomer Prep Basketball Stars Amber Melgoza, Camila Casanueva Earn College Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 28, 2018

Two former local high school girls basketball stars received postseason all-conference honors in college.

Amber Melgoza, a Santa Barbara High alum and a sophomore at the University of Washington, was named to the Pac 12 All Conference team.

Camila Casanueva, a 2017 Dos Pueblos graduate playing at Division 3 Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., was honored as the Rookie of the Year in the University Athletic Association and selected honorable mention all conference.

Casanueva became only the second player at Brandeis to be named Rookie of the Year in the UAA. She finished third on the team in scoring, averaging 7.9 points per game, and topped the Judges in assists, averaging 2.5 per game, sixth-highest in the UAA. She led the team in scoring six times during the season and was team-high in assists on 12 occasions.

Melgoza had a break-out season for Washington. She was the Pac-12’s leading scorer, averaging 20.6 points in conference games. She scored 40 points against No. 16-ranked Stanford last week.

Melgoza averaged 18.6 points for the entire season, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the three-point line. She also got to the free-throw line and made 77.7 percent of her free throws, best on the Washington team. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 29 games.

