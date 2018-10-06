Saturday, October 6 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Fonda, Bodine Lead Warriors at Pomona-Pitzer Invitational

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | October 6, 2018 | 8:13 p.m.

Competing at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational, Westmont Men's and Women's Cross Country are showing a new determination in their competitions this year.

"Two solid team performances on consecutive weekends indicates the Warriors' fitness as the full team has improved in its focus of staying engaged with the race pace," said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley.

The men scored 61 points and placed second out of 11 teams. Westmont was 12 points behind the winner Pomona-Pitzer and 12 points ahead of third-place Redlands. Senior Blake Fonda finished in second place in the 8,000 meter race in a time of 25:27 while Westmont's Michael Oldach claimed third place with a time of 25:42.

"Blake ran a focused and aggressive race for a personal record on this course by 34 seconds. Michael's time was also a personal record. The men finished with a 1:38 team spread powered by David Peterson’s (27:03) assertive running in the pack to get 22nd while shepherding Mike Conant (27:03) to 23rd.  Freshman Jason Peterson (26:28) was in 11th, a minute behind Blake."

The women's team scored 185 points to place eighth in the 6,000 meter race. Freshman Bethany Bodine led the way for the Warriors, placing 22nd with a time of 23:44. Casey Jensen was six places farther back with a time of 23:52.

"Casey ran a personal best on the course," noted Smelley. "The most aggressive performance was by freshman Emma Lottman (24:33) who ran third on the team for the day. The women are showing considerable depth with a changing top-5 each race. The fastest five need to move forward decisively at William Jessup in two weeks if the Warriors want to make their goal of a top-25 ranking."

Grace Hanna finished fourth among the Warriors in a time of 24:45 while Katie Nili was fifth in 24:49.

