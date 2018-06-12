Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:49 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Jane Fonda, Gail Osherenko Receive EDC’s Environmental Hero Awards

Environmental Defense Center honors the actress/author and documentary film producer at its annual Green & Blue gala

Honoree/actress Jane Fonda, with auctioneer Jim Nye, helps raise funds for the Environmental Defense Center during the Green & Blue fundraising event.

Honoree/actress Jane Fonda, with auctioneer Jim Nye, helps raise funds for the Environmental Defense Center during the Green & Blue fundraising event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3495 > of 15
EDC chief counsel Linda Krop, left, with honoree/author Gail Osherenko.

EDC chief counsel Linda Krop, left, with honoree/author Gail Osherenko. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3496 > of 15
EDC board president Judy Perkowitz, left, EDC Executive Director Owen Blair and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams.

EDC board president Judy Perkowitz, left, EDC Executive Director Owen Blair and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3497 > of 15
From left, EDC board treasurer Diane Wondolowski, Mike Wondolowski, Kimberly Herriman and Scott Herriman.

From left, EDC board treasurer Diane Wondolowski, Mike Wondolowski, Kimberly Herriman and Scott Herriman. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3498 > of 15
Goleta City Councilman Stuart Kasdin, left, with City Council candidate James Kyriaco and Angie Kyriaco.

Goleta City Councilman Stuart Kasdin, left, with City Council candidate James Kyriaco and Angie Kyriaco. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3499 > of 15
Joan Sullivan and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics’ medical director, Neil Sullivan, M.D.

Joan Sullivan and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics' medical director, Neil Sullivan, M.D. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3500 > of 15
EDC supporters Kathy Kalp and Jim Balsitis.

EDC supporters Kathy Kalp and Jim Balsitis. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3501 > of 15
Matt Gradius, left and Mat Hernandez from sponsor Advanced Veterinary Care.

Matt Gradius, left and Mat Hernandez from sponsor Advanced Veterinary Care. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3502 > of 15
The EDC silent auction tables.

The EDC silent auction tables. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3503 > of 15
A table of wine up for bid during the silent auction.

A table of wine up for bid during the silent auction. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3504 > of 15
Entertainer and guitarist Bruce Goldish.

Entertainer and guitarist Bruce Goldish. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3505 > of 15
The sellout crowd.

The sellout crowd. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3506 > of 15
Rob Grayson, left, and JB Bowlin from PATH homeless shelter.

Rob Grayson, left, and JB Bowlin from PATH homeless shelter. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3507 > of 15
Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3508 > of 15
Awardee Jane Fonda addresses the large crowd at the EDC event.

Awardee Jane Fonda addresses the large crowd at the EDC event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 3509 > of 15
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | June 12, 2018 | 9:16 p.m.

Actress and author Jane Fonda and documentary film producer Gail Osherenko were honored June 3 at the Environmental Defense Center’s annual Green & Blue fundraising event.

Described by the EDC as the largest environmental fundraising event along California’s south-central coast, this year’s event attracted more than 500 supporters — a sellout crowd.

Both Fonda and Osherenko were presented with EDC’s Environmental Hero Awards, which previously has been bestowed on Jack Johnson, Jackson Browne, Yvon Chouinard and Jean-Michel Cousteau, among others.

Each year, the organization’s supporters gather to celebrate environmental victories and to raise funds to support EDC’s work protecting and enhancing the local environment through education, advocacy and legal action.

In addition to the Environmental Hero Awards, which were presented to Fonda and Osherenko, Green & Blue featured good food, local wine and beer, a spirited live auction and a large silent auction held this year outdoors at the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s Stow House and Rancho La Patera.

The Ojai Vineyard, Rincon Brewery and others contributed local beverages for everyone to enjoy.

“We have a record-breaking crowd here," EDC Executive Director Owen Bailey said. "Thank you for being here and for your willingness to support us. We were founded as a response to the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. Some of the faces may have changed over the last 40-plus years, but our mission has been consistent.”

Top sponsors included Kay Allen, Deckers Outdoor Corp., the Emmett family, Susan Harris and Paul Junger Witt, Lee Heller, The Ojai Vineyard, Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals, Suzanne and John Steed, and many others.

EDC gala Gail Osherenko
EDC chief counsel Linda Krop, left, with honoree/author Gail Osherenko. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The Green & Blue event committee members were Katy Allen, Owen Bailey, Melissa Bower, Victoria Greene, Lee Heller, Savannah Madrid, Chloe McConnell, Kaleena Quarles, Connie Townsend and Betsy Weber.

Fonda is a two-time Academy Award-winning actress, author, activist and fitness guru. Her career has spanned more than 50 years, accumulating a body of film work that includes more than 45 films and crucial work on behalf of political causes, women’s rights, Native Americans and the environment. In recent years, Fonda celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofit organizations — the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and the Women’s Media Center.

Osherenko, who serves on EDC’s board of directors, was honored for her documentary film BROKE: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015, which premiered at the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The film follows the impacts and cleanup efforts associated with the Refugio oil spill when the Plains All American Pipeline spilled more than 140,000 gallons of heavy crude oil off the Gaviota coast and the Santa Barbara Channel. It highlights the risks associated with oil development and transportation.

The Environmental Defense Center, a nonprofit law firm, protects and enhances the local environment through education, advocacy and legal action and works primarily within Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Program areas include climate and energy, and protecting clean water, the Santa Barbara Channel, and open space and wildlife.

Click here for more information, or call 805.963.1622.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 