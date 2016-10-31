Foodbank Holiday Meal Recipe Serves 30,000 Families in Need

The annual Holiday Food Drive by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with Thanksgiving donations. The drive continues through Dec. 31.

The Foodbank needs to raise $100,000 in addition to 100,000 pounds of critical food donations to provide 30,000 county families healthy and nutritious meals throughout the upcoming holidays.

To do so, it is launching a Virtual Food Drive where supporters can select to donate various food items or meals for families in need online.

“The Foodbank’s need for food and financial support is critical during this peak time of year, and we are so grateful for the entire community’s enthusiasm and generosity,” said Erik Talkin, Foodbank CEO.

“While the community is welcome to donate nutritious food items at our Foodbank facilities, we are making it even easier through the online Virtual Food Drive,” he said.

This holiday season, the Foodbank’s goal is to distribute 1.25 million meals. To get the Foodbank drive started, Wells Fargo has committed a $15,000 matching grant toward the financial goal of $100,000. Also, Whole Foods Market in Santa Barbara will donate 100 turkeys on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Anyone can participate in the Virtual Food Drive by going to http://foodbanksbc.org/ and selecting from the various foods and meals for families that will go toward funding the 1.25 million meals.

Those wishing to donate food at Foodbank facilities are urged to give healthy food items such as frozen turkeys or chickens (2,000 needed), rice, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, peanut butter, tuna, oatmeal, cereal, stuffing and cranberries at the Foodbank facilities.

Donation points are: Santa Barbara Warehouse, 4554 Hollister Ave., and Santa Maria Warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road. Food bank hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours Nov. 14-18 until 5:30 p.m.

Deadline for all turkey donations is Friday, Nov. 18.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.