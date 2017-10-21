Healthy Food is Special of the Day

The community is invited to National Food Day, a celebration of a healthier diet and a better food system, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct 24 at the Back Door Deli, 315 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara.

The local Food Day celebration will include exhibits, food samples, displays, children’s activities, exercise demonstrations, a photo booth and the chance to win a raffle prize. Community organizations and local growers will provide healthy food samples.

Children will be able to prepare their own lunches and there will be a Zumba activity for kids.

Those attending can make a smoothie powered by the Foodbank’s bike blender.

Food Day is designed to increase awareness about healthy, affordable, sustainable food and support sustainable agriculture and anti-hunger efforts.

Santa Barbara County’s Food Day celebration is jointly sponsored by Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

National Food Day is a day for people commit to make changes in their own diets and take action to solve food-related problems in communities at the local, state and national level.

Nationally, this annual event involves some of the country’s most prominent food activists, united by a vision of food that is healthy, affordable, and produced with care for the environment, farm animals, and the people who grow, harvest and serve it.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.