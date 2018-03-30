Library Collecting Food Donations in Lieu of Overdue Book Fines

During National Library Week, the Lompoc Public Library System is accepting food donations to help those in need as payment for overdue fines.

The Food For Fines program runs April 9-14 at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.

Library members will get $1 waived for each canned or packaged, shelf-stable pantry item submitted to the libraries as part of Food For Fines. All food collected will be donated to the Lompoc Food Pantry.

Change will not be provided. However, a combination of food and cash may be used to pay off fines.

Food For Fines does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees, fines related to items that have been borrowed from a library outside the Lompoc Public Library System, or future overdue fines.

In addition, the following items will not be accepted: glass containers, opened/damaged packages, repackaged or expired food.

Questions from the public should be directed to the Lompoc Public Library, 875-8775.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.