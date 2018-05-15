Food for Mind and Body at Los Olivos Supper Concert Series

The public is invited to the first Los Olivos Summer Supper Concert Series, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 14; Thursday, July 12; and Thursday, Aug. 9, in the garden courtyard at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.

Each concert begins with themed food and beverages served at 5 p.m. with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Complimentary childcare for ages 2-10 is available onsite.

Ticket donations include supper, concert and a beverage at $25 for adults, $10 for ages 12 and under, and a family cap of $30 for three or more children. Additional beverages will be offered for purchase.

Event proceeds benefit St. Mark’s Preschool Scholarship Fund for children in the community. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as online in advance https://www.smitv.org/syv-summer-supper-concerts.html.

All performances are coordinated by Jon Harris of JSH Productions of Solvang.

The Los Olivos Summer Supper Concert Series schedule:



June 14 — Cajun Style Fixings with the New Orleans Jazz Quintet, featuring tenor sax, piano/keyboards, stand-up bass, drums and vocals with swinging funky beats.



July 12 —Burgers & Dogs BBQ with "Make It Last All Night” Tom Petty Tribute Band and lead singer/guitarist Erich Schneider from L.A. The classic rock Tom Petty tribute-style band plays hits such as “American Girl” and “Learning to Fly.”

Aug. 9 — Santa Maria Style Tri-Tip BBQ with Just Dave Country Band headed up by lead singer, acoustic guitarist and harmonica player Dave Bernal.

For ticket purchases or questions, call Yvonne Lowe, Summer Supper Concert Series event coordinator, 688-1815; email [email protected]; call St. Mark’s office, 688-4454; or visit www.smitv.org.



— Laura Kath for St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.