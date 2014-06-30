Legal Community Kicking Off Food from the Bar Drive to Benefit Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park Program

The Santa Barbara legal community is pleased to announce the kick-off of its fourth annual Food from the Bar Drive from 5:30 to 7 p.m. this upcoming Tuesday, July 1, at the Intermezzo Bar & Café at 819 Anacapa St.

Food from the Bar is a unique opportunity for legal organizations in Santa Barbara to come together to directly improve the lives of local children.

During the month of July, the organizations rally to raise $15,000 to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Picnic in the Park program, which feeds children who qualify to receive free or reduced lunches during the school year

Please help us kick-off the Food from the Bar Drive at Intermezzo, which will generously be donating 25 percent of all proceeds raised from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

All funds raised during the drive go directly to the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park program to feed children in our county during the summer months. The Foodbank reports that a staggering 84 percent of children in our county who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year go without lunches during the summer. The Picnic in the Park program provides free nutritious meals to these children as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Healthy meals will be served at various parks in the county from Monday through Friday for 10 weeks. The cost per meal is approximately $3.50.

Legal organizations sponsoring the event include the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers & Foundation, Santa Barbara County Bar Association, Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, County of Santa Barbara Public Defender, County of Santa Barbara District Attorney, Environmental Defense Center, Santa Barbara Barristers, Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, Santa Barbara Legal Secretaries Association, North County Bar Association, and California Rural Legal Assistance. For the third year in a row, the law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber & Schreck is the premiere sponsor of Food from the Bar. Gold sponsors include Janean Acevedo Daniels, Sanger Swysen & Dunkle, and White Zuckerman Warsavsky Luna Wolf Hunt LLP. Silver sponsors include Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, Pacific Western Bank, Tri County Reporters and the Law Office of Saji Gunawardane.

The Food from the Bar Drive will run during the entire month of July. For more information or to make a donation, please click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.