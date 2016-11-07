Food From the Heart Fundraising Boutique

Food From the Heart is hosting its "Fall into Giving” fundraising boutique from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara.
Thirty percent of all proceeds are donated to Food From the Heart to support its meal-delivery program to the homebound ill.
There will be 23 vendors selling jewelry, home goods, gift items, bath and body products, food items, flowers and plants, textiles, photography, clothing, doll clothes and chocolate. A bake sale is planned as well.
— Kelly Onnen for Food From the Heart.