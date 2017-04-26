Workship Offers Taste of Cottage Food Law

A free community workshop on California’s Cottage Food Law will be presented 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Ojai Valley Grange, 381 Cruzero St., Ojai. The workshop is hosted by Santa Barbara attorney Robert Graham.

A representative from the Ventura County Environmental Health Division will provide information on what the Cottage Food Law is, how to get licensed, what food products qualify under the law, how to certify a home kitchen, and where cottage-food products may be sold.

Additionally, Jennifer Smith, founder of Ex Voto Chocolates, will present her success story as a former cottage-food operator who recently opened her first brick-and-mortar store in Ventura.

The presentation will wrap up with a Q&A session, and an opportunity for potential cottage-food operators to receive assistance filling out their cottage food-license applications.

Graham is an attorney at Matthew I. Berger Law Group, APC, where he specializes in business, intellectual-property, and entertainment law.

He is a graduate of UC Hastings, College of the Law, where he externed for Judge Edward Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and the Hastings Community Economic Development Clinic.

He is an active member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Ventura County Bar Association, Ventura County Barristers, and the Santa Barbara Young Professionals.



For more information, contact Graham at 456-1200 or email at [email protected]

— Robert Graham.