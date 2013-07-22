Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Food Trucks to Be Back at San Marcos on Tuesday

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | July 22, 2013 | 11:02 a.m.

Food Trucks
Everyone loves the Food Trucks at San Marcos, returning Tuesday at Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road. (San Marcos High School)

San Marcos High School is the place to be this Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The Food Trucks are back on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road. Tiki Tacos, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Sweet Arleen’s and Dolce di Roma will all be present for all community members to enjoy!

Tiki Tacos is a locally owned and operated Exotic Fusion Cuisine company using Polynesian and Spanish cooking methods to blend spices and techniques to represent both cultures.

Georgia’s Smokehouse will be serving Southern smokehouse barbecue and Southern comfort foods.

The Food Network’s award-winning Sweet Arleen’s will be there serving its amazing cupcakes. Sweet Arleen’s just won its third consecutive Cupcake Wars competition.

Dolce di Roma will also be there serving Via Veneto Italian Ice — perfect for warm summer evenings!

This event is sponsored by the award-winning San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard. The Royals are raising funds for their upcoming season as they prepare to defend their 2012 California State Championship.

The night before the Royals won the championship in December 2012, they were named the best high school band in the annual Holiday Parade put on by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.

