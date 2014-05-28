Food Trucks Returning to San Marcos on Thursday for Dinner and Concert

San Marcos High School is the place to be this Thursday, May 29, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., when the food trucks return to the corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road.

Georgia’s Smokehouse, Sweet Arleen’s, the Burger Bus and Dolce di Roma will all be present for all community members to enjoy.

Georgia’s Smokehouse specializes in Southern smokehouse barbecue and Southern comfort foods. The famous Burger Bus will be bringing its vast combinations of burgers using local ingredients.

The Food Network’s award-winning Sweet Arleen’s will also be there serving its amazing cupcakes. Sweet Arleen’s has won three consecutive Cupcake Wars competitions. Dolce di Roma will also be there serving Via Veneto Italian Ice. A perfect way to end the evening.

This event is sponsored by the award-winning San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard. The Royals are raising funds for their season as they defend their 2013 California State Championship.

The annual end-of-the-year concert for the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium.

Please come for dinner and stay for the concert!

— Aaron Solis represents San Marcos High School.