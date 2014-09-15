Food Trucks Returning to San Marcos for Dinner on Wednesday

San Marcos High School is the place to be this Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Food Trucks are back on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road. Georgia’s Smokehouse, Tacos Aaron, Sweet Arleen’s, the Burger Bus and Dolce di Roma will all be present for all community members to enjoy.

Georgia’s Smokehouse specializes in Southern smokehouse barbecue and Southern comfort foods. The famous Burger Bus will be bringing its vast combinations of burgers using local ingredients. Ventura’s famous Tacos Aaron will satisfy your hunger for burritos, asada fries, and an amazing bacon wrapped hot dog. The Food Network’s award-winning Sweet Arleen’s will also be there serving its amazing cupcakes. Sweet Arleen’s has won three consecutive Cupcake Wars competitions. Dolce di Roma will also be there serving Via Veneto Italian Ice. A perfect way to end the evening.

This event is sponsored by the award-winning San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard. The Royals are currently raising funds for their season as they defend their 2013 California State Championship.

On Wednesday, the hours for the dinner time event are 5 to 7 p.m. on the corner of Hollister and Turnpike.

— Aaron Solis represents San Marcos High School.