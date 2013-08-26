Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Food Trucks Rolling Up Tuesday at San Marcos High School

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | August 26, 2013 | 10:56 p.m.

San Marcos High School is the place to be from 5 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday. The food trucks are back on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road.

Chef Kamal’s International Food, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Sweet Arleen’s and Dolce di Roma will all be present for all community members to enjoy. And brand new to the lineup, we would like to welcome the Burger Bus and B&D's Curbside Grill.

Chef Kamal’s creates wonderful international cuisine like the Korean barbecue and blue cheese wrap or the Morracan lamb pita. Georgia’s Smokehouse specializes in Southern smokehouse barbecue and Southern comfort foods.

B&D's Curbside Grill has a variety of items, including the Hawaiian-style pulled pork sliders and the shredded tri-tip tostaditos. The famous Burger Bus will be making its first appearance at San Marcos, bringing its vast combinations of burgers using local local ingredients.

The Food Network’s award-winning Sweet Arleen’s will also be there serving its amazing cupcakes. Sweet Arleen’s just won its third consecutive Cupcake Wars competition. Dolce di Roma will also be there serving Via Veneto Italian Ice. Perfect for warm summer evenings!

This event is sponsored by the award-winning San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard. The Royals are currently raising funds for their upcoming season as they prepare to defend their 2012 California State Championship.

The night before the Royals won the championship in December 2012,  they were named the Best High School Band in the annual Holiday Parade put on by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 