Food Trucks Rolling Up Tuesday at San Marcos High School

San Marcos High School is the place to be from 5 to 8 p.m. this Tuesday. The food trucks are back on the corner of Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road.

Chef Kamal’s International Food, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Sweet Arleen’s and Dolce di Roma will all be present for all community members to enjoy. And brand new to the lineup, we would like to welcome the Burger Bus and B&D's Curbside Grill.

Chef Kamal’s creates wonderful international cuisine like the Korean barbecue and blue cheese wrap or the Morracan lamb pita. Georgia’s Smokehouse specializes in Southern smokehouse barbecue and Southern comfort foods.

B&D's Curbside Grill has a variety of items, including the Hawaiian-style pulled pork sliders and the shredded tri-tip tostaditos. The famous Burger Bus will be making its first appearance at San Marcos, bringing its vast combinations of burgers using local local ingredients.

The Food Network’s award-winning Sweet Arleen’s will also be there serving its amazing cupcakes. Sweet Arleen’s just won its third consecutive Cupcake Wars competition. Dolce di Roma will also be there serving Via Veneto Italian Ice. Perfect for warm summer evenings!

This event is sponsored by the award-winning San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard. The Royals are currently raising funds for their upcoming season as they prepare to defend their 2012 California State Championship.

The night before the Royals won the championship in December 2012, they were named the Best High School Band in the annual Holiday Parade put on by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.