Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Food, Wine & Travel Expert Tara Jones Pens Book ‘100 Things To Do In Santa Barbara Before You Die’

Tara Jones, owner of the Eat This, Shoot That! tours, highlights her top area picks for locals and visitors alike in her latest book

By Reedy Press | February 25, 2016 | 10:47 a.m.

Santa Barbara is more than just beautiful beaches and surf culture, bruh!

Whether it’s your first time visiting Santa Barbara or you’ve lived here for decades, 100 Things To Do In Santa Barbara Before You Die, from Tara Jones and Reedy Press is a comprehensive guide to going off the beaten path and experiencing Santa Barbara like a local.

Find authentic burritos hidden inside a liquor store, float over the Santa Ynez Valley in a hot air balloon, knock back a cold brew with the animals at the zoo, or get a massage in a salt cave to discover just how diverse this city can be.

From kids to adults and the luxurious to the inexpensive, this book is a guide to fully experiencing paradise seasonally and year-round.

Some features/highlights of the book include:

— Get a rooftop spa treatment at Bacara Resort & Spa
— Go on a sunset dinner cruise with Santa Barbara Sailing
— Take a self-guided foodie tour through the Santa Barbara Public Market
— Sign up for a cheese tasting class at C’est Cheese
— Book a glass blowing class at Santa Barbara Art Glass Blowing Studio
— Go wine tasting in the Wine Collection of El Paseo

Jones, a Northern California transplant, has called Santa Barbara home for 14 years. A passion for food, wine, and adventure, led her to cultivate a career that focuses on just that — everything there is to eat, drink, see, do, and capture in Santa Barbara.

Beginning her career in the photography industry, Jones is a libations columnist and owns and operates a food and wine tour company. 

100 Things To Do In Santa Barbara Before You Die, Jones’ first book, is a natural culmination of her passions and expertise.

Says Jones, “Santa Barbara may be a small, tight-knit community, but it has no shortage of fun and interesting things to do and see! Whether you’re a fist time visitor or a lifelong resident, there is always something new to explore in this incredible city.”

Tara Jones is a Brooks Institute of Photography alum, Santa Barbara City College photography teacher, Noozhawk columnist, and owner of the food, wine, and photo tour company Eat This, Shoot That!

When she’s not writing, teaching, or shooting photos, she can be found planning her next adventure or simply enjoying another day in paradise.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 