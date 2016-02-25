Food, Wine & Travel Expert Tara Jones Pens Book ‘100 Things To Do In Santa Barbara Before You Die’

Tara Jones, owner of the Eat This, Shoot That! tours, highlights her top area picks for locals and visitors alike in her latest book

Santa Barbara is more than just beautiful beaches and surf culture, bruh!

Whether it’s your first time visiting Santa Barbara or you’ve lived here for decades, 100 Things To Do In Santa Barbara Before You Die, from Tara Jones and Reedy Press is a comprehensive guide to going off the beaten path and experiencing Santa Barbara like a local.

Find authentic burritos hidden inside a liquor store, float over the Santa Ynez Valley in a hot air balloon, knock back a cold brew with the animals at the zoo, or get a massage in a salt cave to discover just how diverse this city can be.

From kids to adults and the luxurious to the inexpensive, this book is a guide to fully experiencing paradise seasonally and year-round.

Some features/highlights of the book include:

— Get a rooftop spa treatment at Bacara Resort & Spa

— Go on a sunset dinner cruise with Santa Barbara Sailing

— Take a self-guided foodie tour through the Santa Barbara Public Market

— Sign up for a cheese tasting class at C’est Cheese

— Book a glass blowing class at Santa Barbara Art Glass Blowing Studio

— Go wine tasting in the Wine Collection of El Paseo

Jones, a Northern California transplant, has called Santa Barbara home for 14 years. A passion for food, wine, and adventure, led her to cultivate a career that focuses on just that — everything there is to eat, drink, see, do, and capture in Santa Barbara.

Beginning her career in the photography industry, Jones is a libations columnist and owns and operates a food and wine tour company.

100 Things To Do In Santa Barbara Before You Die, Jones’ first book, is a natural culmination of her passions and expertise.

Says Jones, “Santa Barbara may be a small, tight-knit community, but it has no shortage of fun and interesting things to do and see! Whether you’re a fist time visitor or a lifelong resident, there is always something new to explore in this incredible city.”

Tara Jones is a Brooks Institute of Photography alum, Santa Barbara City College photography teacher, Noozhawk columnist, and owner of the food, wine, and photo tour company Eat This, Shoot That!

When she’s not writing, teaching, or shooting photos, she can be found planning her next adventure or simply enjoying another day in paradise.