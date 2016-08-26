Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Announces 15th Annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Honorary Co-Chairs Judy and Hardy Hearn at the 2015 Empty Bowls fundraiser. (Courtesy photo)
By Judi Monte for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | August 26, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is proud to announce the 15th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser coming up Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Honorary Co-Chairs Hardy and Judy Hearn, along with the Empty Bowls planning committee, are urging the community to come together to relieve local hunger.

This annual event raises funds to help the Foodbank address hunger and malnutrition in Santa Maria.

For a donation of $25, Empty Bowls attendees select a beautiful hand-crafted ceramic bowl, enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread and take home the bowl as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to feed hungry people wholesome and hearty food in our community.

The Foodbank currently provides some measure of food to one out of every four people in the county, and Empty Bowls is their only fundraising event in Santa Maria. 

The success of Empty Bowls depends on the support of local ceramic artists, restaurants with soup donations and contributors to the raffle extravaganza.

The event provides businesses with an opportunity to put their products before hundreds of guests, while visually linking their name to a worthy cause.  

“The more we learn about the Foodbank and its efforts the more impressed we are with how much they support the community and impact long-term health through good nutrition,” says Judy Hearn.

In Santa Maria alone, 68,757 people were impacted last year by more than 3 million pounds of food distributed by the Foodbank and its partnering agencies.

Many of the programs also included nutritional training lessons to help participants utilize the food they receive to move from hunger to health.

The 15th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. 

Attendees pick out a hand-crafted ceramic bowl, which they get to take home as a reminder of their contribution to fighting hunger in Santa Barbara County.  (Courtesy photo)

Tickets are now available online at www.foodbanksbc.org/events, as well as at all Rabobank branches in Santa Maria and Guadalupe.  

Tickets can also be purchased at the Foodbank, 490 W. Foster Road, or at the door while supplies last.

The Empty Bowls committee is still looking for raffle extravaganza donations and local artists to donate ceramic bowls to the event.

For questions about the event, contact Foodbank representative Judi Monte at 805.937.3422 x106.

Judi Monte is the north county development director of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 
