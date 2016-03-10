Foodbank Announces 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Event

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced the third annual Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic to be held Sunday, April 10, 2016, from 3-6 p.m., at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria.

The event’s proceeds will benefit the Foodbank’s 300 local nonprofit partners who supply nutritious meals to Santa Barbara County residents.

Last year alone, the Foodbank served 146,198 people, of whom 51,533 were children.

While an estimated 71 percent percent of County households reported using three or more coping strategies for getting enough food in the past 12 months, 70 percent report choosing between paying for food and paying for utilities.

“We are looking forward to spending the afternoon at the amazing Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club sampling delicious local food and wine — all for a great cause,” said Erik Talkin, CEO, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “Santa Barbara Fork & Cork Classic is an important event for the Foodbank. By taking part in this event, attendees are helping to provide healthy produce and staples for in-need Santa Barbara County residents.”

Fork & Cork Classic 2016 will honor the following for the contributions they have made towards advancing their respective crafts as well as their efforts to support the local community, including the Foodbank: Dario Furlati, chef-owner at Ca’ Dario Ristorante and Ca’ Dario Pizzeria; Steve Beckman, winemaker at Beckman Vineyards; and Jack Motter and Jeff Kramer, farmer-owners at Ellwood Canyon Farms.

Nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling blue Pacific Ocean, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the ideal spot to enjoy an curated collection of premium local wines and fantastic food prepared by over twenty of Santa Barbara’s top chefs.

General admission cost $95. Guests will enjoy tastings from an array of select wines and special dishes prepared by over 20 of Santa Barbara’s top restaurants.

For the price of $125, VIP guests will enjoy early entrance to the event at 2:30 p.m. and access to the VIP Lounge, where they can mix and mingle with old friends and make new ones.

For a full list of sponsors, participating restaurants and wineries, visit the Fork & Cork Class website.

— Foodbank of Santa Barbara County aims to transform health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy.