Foodbank Benefit to Feed Fire/Flood Relief Fund

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Receives Support from Rising from the Ashes: A Feast to Benefit the Foodbank

Chef Katie Teall of The Cookery Catering, in partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, will host Rising from the Ashes: A Feast to Benefit the Foodbank, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at private estate Rancho Santa Barbara.

Proceeds will support the Foodbank's Thomas Fire and Flood Hunger Relief Fund.

The Foodbank has been at the forefront of Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide relief and recovery, distributing hundreds of thousands of pounds of healthy groceries and fresh fruits and vegetables to thousands of people affected by the disasters.

The Foodbank established a partnership with the Red Cross to ensure food distributions to evacuees, first responders, students, and those facing economic dislocation from disaster-related loss of work and income.

“My inspiration for Rising from the Ashes was my sincere need to help in some way after the disasters," Teall said. "I could put my time and talents in what I know how to do in order to help raise money for those in need.

"My home was Montecito for many years, and after the mudslide, I was in shock, which in turn drove me to do something positive rather than sitting around not knowing how to help.”

At Rising from the Ashes, guests will enjoy gourmet hors d’oeuvres and lunch prepared by Teall, and by chefs Pete Clements, Lydia Gaitan, Salvatore Petrolino and John Fernandez. Lucca Truck will serve wood-fired pizza.

Lunch service includes: Santa Barbara seafood paella with fresh, local fish; filet beef Wellington; cedar-smoked mahi mahi with tangerine glaze; slow-roasted pork belly with pineapple relish; potatoes; sautéed vegetables and salad.

A dessert bar will offer a selection of cakes and cookies. Ivo Peshev of the Flair Project will serve drinks at an open bar. Tables will be adorned by flowers by Laura Sangas of Cody Floral Design.

DJ Gavin Roy will provide entertainment, and KEYT senior reporter John Palminteri will emcee live and silent auctions. Prizes include:

A Sunset Kidd private cruise for 14 people; tour of artist Hank Pitcher’s art studio, followed by dinner and drinks for six guests; dinner for six by Teall and The Cookery Catering; studio photography shoot by Santa Monica photographer Bader Howar; and a catered crab feast for six with fisherman Paul Teall and chef Katie Teall.

Tickets are $125 and available at https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/risingfromtheashes. Free parking at Rancho Santa Barbara.

In the event of rain, Rising from the Ashes will take place indoors. For more information, contact Foodbank, 967-5741 ext. 110. For more about the Foodbank, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank.