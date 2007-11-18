Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:25 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Foodbank Calls for Donations for the Holidays

{mosimage}Foodbank of Santa Barbara County needs to come up with 5,000 turkeys by Wednesday.

By | November 18, 2007 | 8:00 p.m.

{mosimage}

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is once again calling on the community to remember the hungry this holiday season. The nonprofit has set a goal for 5,000 turkeys to be collected at both its North County and South Coast branches for its Thanksgiving food drive.

“Some of these turkeys never even made it inside,” said Executive Director Jim Mangis on Saturday at the 4554 Hollister Ave. warehouse. Volunteers barely had enough time to count the birds as they were transferred from the donors’ vehicle straight to the recipients’ truck.

Little by little, the turkeys are coming in. Early last weekend the count had risen to about 3,300 turkeys, and it looks like Foodbank is going to reach its goal by deadline on Wednesday.

Inside the warehouse are rows of shelves stocked with dry goods and nonperishables, staples of Foodbank’s supplies throughout the year. A relatively new project is their fresh produce distribution program, aimed at getting very-low-income families nutritious fruits and vegetables.

“It’s easier to buy and eat less nutritious foods if you’re on a low income,” said Mangis. “Fruits and vegetables are harder to come by regularly.”

The sad truth, according to Mangis, is that no matter how much is sent out to all the service agencies, shelters and nonprofits to feed the roughly 100,000 people every year who take advantage of Foodbank services, there always seems to be more hungry mouths to feed.

Food insecurity, or the uncertainty that one can acquire food for themselves or their family, is a major contributor to stress among the low-income families and often results in people forgoing other essential purchases like medicines in order to meet their basic needs, he said. Mangis added children in such households miss school more often, and tend to do poorly. Food-insecure individuals may be more anxious and depressed, he said.

Still, Mangis is optimistic about the South Coast community’s ability to come forward and take care of their own. Standing in front of a bin filling with turkeys, he said he’s impressed by people’s willingness to take a little time and money to help feed the unfortunate families who struggle to keep food on the table.

“We’ve been having a very good collection,” he said. "That means we have a very good community.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 