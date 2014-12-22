Foodbank Collaborates with 330 Community Partners in 2014

Through the work of community partners along with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s own series of programs, last year 9.3 million pounds of food - half of which was fresh produce, was distributed throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Foodbank collaborates with more than 330 member agencies throughout Santa Barbara County, including top agencies such as: Boy’s & Girl’s Clubs countywide, CALM, Casa Esperanza, Catholic Charities, Community Action Commission, Domestic Violence Solutions, Nipomo Food Basket, Pacific Pride Foundation, People Helping People, Salvation Army, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Santa Ynez Senior Citizens Foundation, Transition House, Unity Shoppe and many more. Click here for a full list of member agencies.

The following lists the Foodbank's nonprofit partners, followed by pounds of food distributed and the market value.

» Boys & Girls Clubs, countywide — 45,949, $79,032

» CALM — 6,838, $11,761

» Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara — 31,409, $54,023

» Casa Esperanza — 74,249, $127,709

» Casa Serena — 13,252, $22,793

» Catholic Charities — 1,195,516, $2,056,288

» Community Action Commission — 185,371, $318,838

» Council Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA) — 31,606, $54,362

» Domestic Violence Solutions — 33,619, $57,825

» Food from the Heart — 42,143, $72,486

» Good Samaritan Services Inc. — 206,169, $354,611

» Isla Vista Youth Projects — 19,372, $33,320

» Nipomo Food Basket — 154,856, $266,352

» Organic Soup Kitchen — 15,189, $26,125

» Pacific Pride Foundation — 66,802, $114,900

» People Helping People — 222,833, $383,273

» People’s Self Help Housing — 45,007, $77,412

» Salvation Army — 426,329, $733,286

» Sansum Diabetes Research Institute — 17,150, $29,498

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics — 4,786, $8,232

» Santa Barbara Mental Wellness Center — 22,075, $37,969

» Santa Barbara Rescue Mission — 129,528, $222,788

» Santa Ynez Senior Citizens Foundation — 72,662, $124,979

» Transition House — 7,536, $12,962

» Unity Shoppe — 176,077, $302,853\

» WillBridge of Santa Barbara — 18,692, $32,150

“The Foodbank thanks the community for supporting those in need of nutritious food and resources in our community,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank. “In collaboration with our 330 nonprofit partner agencies, we are able to reach a greater number of people who face food insecurity and offer them nutrition, education and tools.”

The Foodbank strives to solve the underlying causes of hunger and malnutrition through education about high quality nutrition and healthy lifestyle, as well as provide the resources necessary to maintain these healthy habits. Foodbank programs that target children along the continuum of development and school ages are: Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies; Food Literacy in Preschool; Kid’s Farmers Market; Backpack Program; Teens Love Cooking; Grow Your Own Way; Picnic in the Park and Nutritional Independence.

The Foodbank’s programs play a critical role in solving hunger and providing good nutrition in Santa Barbara County. For example, this past summer, Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park program helped to bridge childhood hunger by providing nearly 38,000 nutritious lunches to over 2,650 children at 16 different outdoor sites throughout the summer months.

The Foodbank also providing a forum for partner organizations to share ideas and solve the underlying causes of hunger together. In the fall, Foodbank hosted a Partner Summit themed “Building Relationships for Lasting Impact,” which featured Elaine Waxman, Vice President of Research and Nutrition at Feeding America, as key note speaker. The Summit, which included representatives from 40 local nonprofits, covered topics such as: building capacity to more effectively reach out to clients and innovative practices with community partners.

The Foodbank and partner agencies rely on volunteers throughout the year, and the community is encouraged to make 2015 your year to volunteer! There are numerous opportunities to participate.

As the year comes to a close, there is still a need for food and fund donations this holiday season. People can drop off nonperishable food at both the Santa Barbara warehouse at 4554 Hollister Ave. and the Santa Maria Foodbank warehouse at 490 W. Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the holiday, the Foodbank will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 25, Friday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 1. You can also donate online to help support food distribution this holiday season. Click here to learn more, or make a secure online donation by clicking here.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.