Foodbank Launches Family Philanthropy Program with Focus on Volunteerism

As a leader in improving nutritional health in our region, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce its newly formalized Family Philanthropy Program.

The new Family Philanthropy Program at the Foodbank seeks to engage families and will allow siblings, partners, grandparents, parents and children alike to come together and impact the community around nutritious food for all.

A key component of the Family Philanthropy Program is the KIDS4FOODBANK Club, which provides an opportunity for the community’s youngest leaders to learn about and volunteer at the Foodbank.

The KIDS4FOODBANK Club is led by 10-year-old Jacob Mansbach, Kids4Foodbank president and avid Foodbank supporter and volunteer.

“Kids4Foodbank is really amazing!” Mansbach said. “I like that the Foodbank is letting kids work to learn about the Foodbank and how it helps people in Santa Barbara. I want to see more kids join our club!”

Mansbach became an active Foodbank supporter after volunteering at the Santa Barbara warehouse three years ago. He helped fill backpacks with fruits, vegetables and other nutritious food for the nonprofit’s BackPack Program, which focuses on helping homeless and transient children get the nutrition they need during the weekend, when they may not be receiving meals elsewhere.

“Compassion for others is something every parent would like to impart to their children,” said Jennifer Mansbach, Jacob’s mother and a Foodbank Knowledge Philanthropist who is overseeing the program. “Foodbank has created a unique opportunity for families to share in family philanthropy and to make an impact on their community.”

“We could not be more grateful for the work of the Mansbach family to help our future generations become champions of nutritious food for all,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “By instilling the fundamentals of good nutrition and community service within the family unit, we can enhance the lives of people today while carrying these values forward.”

The Foodbank hosts Saturday Family Days (includes a facility tour, volunteers projects, nutrition education and physical fitness activities) for the Kids4Foodbank Club the second Saturday of every month. The next date is 9:30 to 11 a.m. this Saturday. For more information or to reserve a spot, please contact Jennifer Mansbach at [email protected]. A reservation and volunteer application/waiver is required.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy. The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through its award-winning programs and a network of over 330 member non-profit partners. In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive food support from the Foodbank; over 104,500 unduplicated people of whom 44 percent are children. Last year, the Foodbank distributed the food and resources to support 8.5 million meals — half of which was fresh produce. Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.