Foodbank Unwraps Food as Medicine Series — Eat Your Cruciferous Veggies

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will launch its public education series Food as Medicine with The Power of Cruciferous Vegetables, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the Faulkner Gallery at the central Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 East Anapamu St.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. To reserve a spot, email [email protected] or call 805 280-2064.

The Food as Medicine series was created to educate the community on how food affects the body and how making dietary choices can lead to a healthier life.

Presented by local nutrition experts Vibeke Weiland and Randi Miller, the talk will cover how adding cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and green to one’s diet can prevent cancer, detoxify harmful chemicals from the body, and positively change the way DNA affects health.

Weiland and Miller will share the full scope of the cruciferous family, along with information about sulforaphane, the compound all crucifers share that provides the potent health effects and ways to maximize its benefits in cooking.

Participants will enjoy wine from Toretti Family Vineyard and refreshments from Jeannine’s Restaurant and Bakery, will be able to taste freshly prepared recipes, such as coconut braised kale and crispy brussels sprouts with balsamic and dates, and will receive recipes to take home.

Weiland is the chair of the Foodbank Board of Directors and a certified nutritional therapy practitioner practicing at Santa Barbara Wellness for Life in Santa Barbara.

Miller is a certified health coach in integrative nutrition. She practices functional diagnostics nutrition, helping people optimize their health, via diet and lifestyle, based on lab test results and symptoms.

Future topics in the Food as Medicine series will include eating for proper digestion and more.

For more about the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.