Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Launches ‘Share Your Lunch’ Campaign to Stop Summer Hunger

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | May 1, 2014 | 5:12 p.m.

For many, summer is a carefree time to look forward to — a time when families vacation, barbecue at the beach and enjoy the warm weather together. Unfortunately, for thousands of children in Santa Barbara County, summer vacation means the end of the free and reduced-price meals they receive during the school year. In summer, many working families face the highest level of food insecurity, leaving children, seniors and families without enough nutritious food during these months.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announces the “Share Your Lunch” Campaign starting Thursday and running through May 31. The campaign enables the community to help close the summer food gap by donating the amount one might typically spend on lunch (for a day, week, month or more).

The goal of the campaign is to raise $50,000 to stop summer hunger for working families, kids and seniors in need.

“We are excited to offer such an easy way to ensure the health of our communities during summer, when other resources are much scarcer,” Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin said. “Together we can make sure local children, seniors and working families will not go hungry this summer.”

One in five Santa Barbara children are at risk of hunger. And this summer, 84 percent of those children who receive nutrition assistance during the school year won't have access to the nutritious meals they need.

The Foodbank is making it easy to participate and for the community to invite friends and colleagues to join in the campaign:

» Make a donation: “Share Your Lunch” through a secure online donation by clicking here.

» Share photos: Take a photo of your own lunch at home, work or a local restaurant and share your photo via Facebook (Foodbank SB), Instagram (@FoodbankSBC) and Twitter (@FoodbankSBC).

» Tag local businesses: Inspire others by tagging your local grocery store, business or restaurant where you are having lunch. Include #ShareYourLunch.

» Spread the word using the Online Toolkit by clicking here, where participants can share the campaign with friends and contacts using social media posts, memes and email messages.

Other ways to get involved:

» Challenge your colleagues to donate. Take a group photo and share on social media.

» Collect donations at your church, civic group or club and mail/deliver the funds to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

» Have your donation matched by your employer.

» Encourage your employer to sponsor.

For more information about the Share Your Lunch Campaign or to sponsor, click here or call 805.967.5741 x119.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 