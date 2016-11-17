Foodbank Makes Last Call for Turkey & Healthy Food Donations to Provide 1.25 Million Meals

Monday is last day to donate healthy foods, turkeys and chickens to help feed 30,000 county families on Thanksgiving Day

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is still in urgent need of donations to reach their goal of collecting 2,000 turkeys and chickens and 100,000 pounds of canned food this holiday season. The last day to donate turkeys, chickens and healthy food is Monday, Nov. 21.

In addition to 100,000 pounds of critical food donations, the Foodbank needs to raise $100,000 to provide 30,000 county families healthy and nutritious meals throughout the upcoming holidays.

To do so, they’re hosting a “Virtual Food Drive” where supporters can select to donate various food items or meals for families in need online.

The Foodbank aims to provide complete meals this holiday season to each family in need. Anyone can participate in the Foodbank’s Virtual Food Drive by clicking here and selecting from the various foods and meals for families that will go towards funding the 1.25 million meals.

Those wishing to donate food at Foodbank facilities are encouraged to donate healthy food items such as frozen turkeys or chickens, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, peanut butter, tuna, oatmeal, cereal, stuffing and cranberries at the Foodbank facilities. They will have extended hours Nov. 14 through Nov. 18, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where to Donate:

Santa Barbara Warehouse at 4554 Hollister Ave.

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Santa Maria Warehouse at 490 W. Foster Rd.

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist.