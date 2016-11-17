Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:08 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Makes Last Call for Turkey & Healthy Food Donations to Provide 1.25 Million Meals

Monday is last day to donate healthy foods, turkeys and chickens to help feed 30,000 county families on Thanksgiving Day

By Jennifer Zacharias for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | November 17, 2016 | 10:33 a.m.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County needs more donations to provide Thanksgiving Day meals to local families. Click to view larger
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County needs more donations to provide Thanksgiving Day meals to local families.  (Foodbank of Santa Barbara photo)

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is still in urgent need of donations to reach their goal of collecting 2,000 turkeys and chickens and 100,000 pounds of canned food this holiday season. The last day to donate turkeys, chickens and healthy food is Monday, Nov. 21.  

In addition to 100,000 pounds of critical food donations, the Foodbank needs to raise $100,000 to provide 30,000 county families healthy and nutritious meals throughout the upcoming holidays.

To do so, they’re hosting a “Virtual Food Drive” where supporters can select to donate various food items or meals for families in need online. 

The Foodbank aims to provide complete meals this holiday season to each family in need. Anyone can participate in the Foodbank’s Virtual Food Drive by clicking here and selecting from the various foods and meals for families that will go towards funding the 1.25 million meals.

Those wishing to donate food at Foodbank facilities are encouraged to donate healthy food items such as frozen turkeys or chickens, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, beans, peanut butter, tuna, oatmeal, cereal, stuffing and cranberries at the Foodbank facilities. They will have extended hours Nov. 14 through Nov. 18, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where to Donate:

Santa Barbara Warehouse at 4554 Hollister Ave. 

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Santa Maria Warehouse at 490 W. Foster Rd.

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist. 

 

