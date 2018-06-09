Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:16 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Needs Volunteers for Summer Lunch Program

By Lisa Skvarla for Food Bank | June 9, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Summer is here and with that, so is the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Picnic in the Park program, one of Foodbank’s largest volunteer efforts of the year. Volunteers are needed to support this critical children’s health program this summer.

For many children who receive free and reduced-priced meals during the school year, summer can mean hunger. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition.

In fact, more than 60 percent of children in Santa Barbara County qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches during the school year, but they don’t receive this critical nutritional assistance during the summer. That’s 34,000 children in the local community.

Picnic in the Park offers free, nutritious meals, activities and enrichment opportunities to ensure summer is fun for all local kids.

Community volunteers and groups manage and support individual park sites, handing out lunches, organizing food literacy training and summer games. Foodbank is currently seeking volunteers in the North and South county to help manage 14 sites June 11-Aug. 10.

Volunteers are needed to serve lunch at parks in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Isla Vista.

The program also is looking for a volunteer driver to deliver lunches to three sites in Santa Barbara/Goleta area. To operate a Foodbank van, the driver must have valid driver’s license.

Ideal site volunteers are:

» Able to commit — as an individual or organization — to at least one two-hour lunch shift per week or for a week of lunches at a time (ex: come every Wednesday or pick a week and come Monday-Friday) to provide continuity.

» Available for about two hours, start to finish, during lunchtime on weekdays during the summer.

» Willing to undergo a brief criminal background check and able to complete an online training prior to their first shift.

Individuals interested in volunteering can visit https://foodbanksbc.org/give-help/volunteer/. Groups interested in volunteering for Picnic in the Park, can contact Lisa Skvarla, [email protected] or 805-403-2471.

— Lisa Skvarla for Food Bank.

 

