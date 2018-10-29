Monday, October 29 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Adds Four to Board of Trustees

By Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank | October 29, 2018 | 3:46 p.m.

Dr. Helen John-Kelly, a pediatric gastroenterologist; community leader Betsey von Summer Moller; news publisher Cynthia Schur; and marketing executive Ian Stewart have joined the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Board of Trustees.

The all-volunteer board oversees the Foodbank’s efforts to provide healthy food and nutrition knowledge to all residents of Santa Barbara County.

“These new board members bring important skills and experience to the Foodbank,” said Vibeke Staal Weiland, board chair.

“We look forward to working with them to continue our mission of ending hunger and transforming the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition,” Weiland said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. John-Kelly, Ms. von Summer Moller, Ms. Schur and Mr. Stewart to the Foodbank family,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin.

“The depth of business, media, marketing and healthcare experience they bring will help us take the work of the organization to the next level in moving Santa Barbara County from hunger into health,” he said.

Before joining the Pacific Children’s Gastroenterology practice in Santa Barbara in 2012, Dr. John-Kelly attended Madras Medical College in India and completed her pediatric internship and residency in New York, as well as a fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

As a pediatric gastroenterologist, she understands the importance of food security and good nutrition in children’s health.

“My interest in the Foodbank began after the invitation to speak on obesity and food at The Lark restaurant in 2015,” said Dr. John-Kelly. “Chef Jason held a demonstration after my talk, which was an eye-opening experience to several local families.”

“Teaching children and families how to cook and eat nurturing food is what sets the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County apart from other organizations that provide food for those in need,” she said.

Von Summer Moller has lived in Santa Barbara since 2003 and has a history of community service, including serving on the board of The Lobero Associates and the Montecito Education Foundation, and helping with fundraising for Crane School.

She said she looks forward to helping the Foodbank grow and serve more Santa Barbara County residents.

“I am interested in helping the Foodbank because in addition to giving people food, the Foodbank is teaching and educating people about nutrition,” she said.

Schur, who has worked in journalism for some 30 years, is president and publisher of Lee Central Coast Newspapers. She joined the board to help with the Foodbank’s nutrition education programs in North County.

"Through board participation, I hope to further support the Foodbank's effort to expand food literacy in North County," Schur said.

Stewart is vice president of marketing at Deckers Outdoor Corp., where he oversees the UGG brand; he has held marketing positions with several major brands, as well as serving as marketing director for the nonprofit Surfrider Foundation.

"It is an honor to join the board and be able to work with the team on building the Foodbank brand in Santa Barbara,” he said.

“Their mission of turning hunger into health is something that I truly believe can transform lives in our community, and I am excited to help raise awareness of all the work the Foodbank does to make this a new reality," Stewart said.

The four new trustees will join the current board: Weiland, George Bean, Cindy Halstead, Carol Olson, Frank Abatemarco, Narded Eguiluz, Wayne Elias, Scott Hansen, Tim Harrington, Barbara Tzur, and Erwin Villegas.

For more about Foodbank of Santa Barbara County visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank.

 

