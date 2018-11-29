Pixel Tracker

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Serves Up Fundraiser to Fill Help Empty Bowls

Hundreds of attendees dine on fresh soup with all the fixin's at an event to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity in the community

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls event founder Danyel Dean, center, with 21-year fellow volunteers Donnalyn Karpeles and Elizabeth Olson at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's 21st annual fundraiser. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Sadie Hall, holding one of her donated succulent creations, with volunteer and sponsor Merrillee Ford. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Paul Wieckenowski, left, of sponsor Frank Schipper Construction and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Erik Talkin. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Local bankers Vince Caballero and Janet Garufis join forces to ladle soup at the Empty Bowls event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Foodbank staff member Matthew Neal with volunteer and sponsor Maryan Schall. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Guests Mary Brown, left, and Merith Cosden with their ceramic and succulent purchases. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Volunteers help attendees select their complimentary bowl for soup tastings. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

The Empty Bowls benefit drew hundreds of attendees. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

Arno Jaffe has volunteered for two decades at the Empty Bowls fundraiser. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

George Leis, left, and Randy Weiss of sponsor Union Bank. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Foodbank Empty Bowls

The Empty Bowls fundraiser helps fill the Foodbank's warehouse shelves. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | November 29, 2018 | 9:41 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted its 21st annual Santa Barbara Empty Bowls fundraiser on Nov. 11 at the Page Youth Center.

Always a popular event, multiple seatings for fresh soup with all the fixin’s were scheduled for 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The event raises awareness about hunger and food insecurity throughout the community and raises funds to end hunger in Santa Barbara County.

Empty Bowls founder and longtime committee chair Danyel Dean told Noozhawk that the event has raised nearly $2 million during the past 20 years, providing nearly 16 million meals to hungry residents.

“We sold out again this year with 1,000 attendees," she said. "Our guests keep coming year after year. It takes 100 volunteers to put on the event, and we are very grateful for their contributions.

“It’s a fun and affordable way to support the Foodbank. Everyone leaves with a unique handcrafted bowl, and the feeling that comes from being part of such a wonderful, caring community and knowing you contributed to the fight to end hunger.”

Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank, said, “We are grateful to the artists and ceramicists who contribute the bowls, restaurants that provide the soup, local businesses, and the foundations and individuals who donate auction items and funds. Thanks to these combined efforts, our Foodbank is able to serve one in four county residents through more than 300 nonprofit partners.”

This year’s soups were provided by than 20 local restaurants, including Beachside Bar-Café, Benchmark Eatery, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, Bouchon, Due Lune, Finch & Fork, Fresco Café, Helena Avenue Bakery, Jane (Santa Barbara), Louie's California Bistro, The Lark, The Little Door, Lucky's, Olio e Limone Ristorante, Opal Restaurant & Bar, Pascale's Kitchen, Savoy Café & Deli, The Secret Ingredient, Stella Mare's Bistro, Toma Restaurant & Bar, Tyger Tyger, Wildwood Kitchen, Zookers Restaurant and Bluewater Grill.

Bread donors were Hoves Loaves, local maker of sourdough breads, and Costco. Freshly baked cookies were donated by Belmond El Encanto and coffee by Montecito Coffee Co.

Lunch guests had an opportunity to tour the Foodbank’s large warehouse, located next door to the Page Youth Center, and learn more about the Foodbank’s mission and programs.

Sponsors of the 2018 Empty Bowls event included The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Deckers Brands, the Tomchin Family Charitable Trust, Frank Schipper Construction, Mary Dee Thompson, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Premier Bank, Maryan Schall, Union Bank, Aera Energy, The Towbes Foundation, the Cyndee Howard family, the Ford family, Jack and Anita Tiethof, Carolyn and Philip Wyatt, Sara Miller McCune, Danyel Dean and Peter Castellanos, Susan Rose, Leon and Elizabeth Olson, HUB International, NS Ceramic, the J.W. Colin family, CenCal Health, Matt and Kerry Ellison, Peggy and Bryant Shoemaker, Angela Moloney Braverman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Susan and Jeff Bridges.

The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through a network of more than 300 partner agencies, nutrition education programs operated by the Foodbank, and volunteers. The organization serves more than 150,000 people in Santa Barbara County of whom 39 percent are children. Last year, the Foodbank distributed 10 million pounds of food, half of which was fresh produce.

Click here for more information about the Foodbank, or call Danyel Dean at 805.967.5741 x110.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

