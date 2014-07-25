Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Seeks Community Votes in ‘Your Favorite Charity’ Contest

Help the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County continue to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County by voting in KSBY and PG&E's "Your Favorite Charity" contest!

The charity that gathers the most votes overall will walk away with $10,000, and the charity that gathers the most votes per category will receive $2,000 each.

In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive food support from the Foodbank; over 104,500 unduplicated people of whom 44 percent are children. Some of the nourishment programs that help solve hunger are the Brown Bag Program and Picnic in the Park. The Brown Bag Program provides a grocery bag of nutritious staple foods including high-protein items, canned soups, pasta, cereal, eggs, bread and seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables to low income seniors, and Picnic in the Park provides free nutritious meals to children over the summer.

In addition to its nourishment programs, the Foodbank also provides nutrition education to foster nutritional independence and health in children. One of these programs is Kid's Farmers Market. Each month the Kid's Farmers Market Program provides fresh produce and nutrition education to children from low-income families at 27 after-school programs countywide. The nutrition education teaches children healthy recipes, how fruits and vegetables are grown, how they are cooked and their nutritional value and importance.

Last year, the Foodbank distributed the food and resources to support 8.5 million meals — half of which was fresh produce. Vote now to help continue providing the award-winning programs to residents throughout Santa Barbara County. And keep voting once a day until Friday, Aug. 1. You can vote for one charity per day per IP address. Click here to vote.

The winner will be announced Aug. 7.



Click here to learn more about Foodbank and its programs.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.