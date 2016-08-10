Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:08 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Honors Hunger-Relief Champions

Donations from the Foodbank’s Hunger-Relief Champions, which include many local farms and produce distributors, account for nearly 25 percent of all donations annually.
Donations from the Foodbank’s Hunger-Relief Champions, which include many local farms and produce distributors, account for nearly 25 percent of all donations annually. (Elliot Lowndes photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | August 10, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

Ending hunger in Santa Barbara County is a collective effort. Much of the 9.7 million pounds of food housed and distributed annually by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County comes from the food industry donations — from farmers, growers, packers, retailers, manufacturers and more. 

Each year, the Foodbank acknowledges local farms and distributors that go above and beyond in their donations to the organization: the Hunger-Relief Champions.

This year’s Hunger-Relief Champions include Apio Produce Sales, Bonipak Packaging Co., Hollandia Produce, Innovative Produce, Jordano’s and Windset Farms.

The Foodbank would like to honor these businesses for investing in the health of their communities and working as true partners to end hunger.

“Our Hunger-Relief Champions are local farms and distributors who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to their local communities by donating more than 30,000 pounds to the Foodbank in a single year,” said Erik Talkin, Foodbank CEO. “The tremendous contributions from these partners enable us to build a food secure community — reaching youth, families and the community at large — and we honor them for their support.”

Donations from the Foodbank’s Hunger-Relief Champions account for nearly 25 percent of all donations annually and allow the organization to serve an additional 800,000 meals to 300 local nonprofit organizations and programs countywide each year. 

The food received from these farms and distributors support many of Foodbank’s critical initiatives, including Feed the Future programs like the Kids Farmer’s Markets, Health Community Pantry and many more. 

“Apio has a great passion for vegetables and the nutritional benefits they provide. At times we experience inventory surpluses or oversupply during the harvesting of crops,” said Sparky Locke, Apio vice president of Western Operations. “As it is our mission to ensure that nothing goes to waste, we are proud to be partners with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. This relationship allows us to deliver fresh vegetables locally and be a strong contributor to the health and wellness of the community.” 

Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 