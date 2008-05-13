Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Names Executive Director

Erik Talkin says he's ready to help children get the proper nutrition they need.

By Kerry Aller | May 13, 2008 | 2:12 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County on Tuesday announced Erik Talkin as its new executive director.

{mosimage}

Talkin brings extensive experience to the position, including expertise in the areas of fundraising, public relations, financial and business management, and innovative program development.

Talkin also brings to the Foodbank hands-on experience, having served as the executive director of the Community Kitchen of Santa Barbara, where he worked closely with the Foodbank on a number of programs.

In his new position, Talkin is excited to tackle the many issues associated with hunger and address the problem of the increasing number of children facing physical and emotional complications related to their lack of nutritious food.

“What you put in your stomach is as important as what you put in your brain.  I believe that nutrition is as important as education – you have a chance to educate the body to be healthy.  That is why I am so excited about the Foodbank’s programs to tackle problems with childhood nutrition,” Talkin said.

Before entering the nonprofit arena, Talkin, who was brought up in London, England, worked to establish his own media production company. This produced major events and videos for some of the world’s largest corporations.  This endeavor allowed Talkin the opportunity to utilize his knowledge of marketing and corporate development, as well as fine-tune his business and management acumen.

“Nonprofits need to remember that they are businesses, and need to be run accordingly,” Talkin said. “Our shareholders are the clients that we serve, so everything the business does needs to be geared toward helping them.  I look forward to sustaining the range of new programs and bringing greater awareness of, and support for, the Foodbank’s important work in the community."

Talkin is involved in the Lompoc Theatre restoration project.

With warehouses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, the Foodbank serves more than 200 social service organizations and churches. In 2007, the Foodbank distributed more than 6.5 million pounds of food to the 100,000 people in need throughout Santa Barbara County.

Kerry Aller is the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County‘s community relations manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 