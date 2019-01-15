Pixel Tracker

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Offers Help to Federal Government Workers

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 15, 2019 | 6:18 p.m.

The  Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has added a third location to hand out food to federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown.

This is one of several ways local businesses and organizations have stepped up to help community members suddenly left without an income.

The longest-ever federal government shutdown has left thousands of workers on the job yet not receiving their salaries. Others have been placed on furlough since Dec. 22, meaning they aren’t working or receiving paychecks.

Santa Barbara County reportedly has 3,400 federal employees, although not all are affected by the partial government shutdown stemming from a dispute between President Donald Trump and Congress over funding for a wall along the country’s southern border.

Specifically, those affected by this shutdown include workers with the Transportation Security Administration Immigration & Customs Enforcement, U.S. Forest Service, NASA at Vandenberg Air Force Base and more.

The Foodbank’s special food distribution will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at:

» First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St, Lompoc.

» Foodbank warehouse, 4554 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara.

» Foodbank warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria.

The Foodbank began the special food distribution last week with locations in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria. 

It proved so popular in Santa Barbara that organizers extended distribution 30 minutes, according to Foodbank representative Judith Smith-Meyer. 

On Friday, the organization served 50 families approximately 1,765 pounds of food, non-perishable healthy groceries and fresh produce, Smith-Meyer added.

The effort began after a TSA employee at the Santa Maria Public Airport reached out for assistance, and Foodbank touched base with Santa Barbara Airport’s TSA workers, Smith-Meyer said.

Workers do not need to present an identification. Immediate family members can pick up food on behalf of a family member.

Meanwhile, CoastHills Credit Union has offered financial assistance programs for any of its existing members who are adversely affected by the shutdown. 

The programs include the opportunity to skip any existing, non-mortgage consumer loan payment for up to two months. 

Additionally, members can apply for an interest-free line of credit that is a portion of their monthly income. 

CoastHills also offers the option of refinancing an existing, non-mortgage loan held at another financial entity, with a grace period before the first loan payment is due on the refinanced loan with CoastHills. 

“Our programs can provide critical, immediate support at a time when our member-owners can trust us to step in and help,” said Paul Cook, CoastHills President/CEO. “This is what credit unions do.” 

For more information, existing members can visit a CoastHills branch or call the Support Center at 800.262,4488. 

A Lompoc restaurant also has offered assistance in the form of pizza. 

Lompoc’s Wild West PIzza and Grill has offered free medium pizza from 5 p.m. to closing for federal employees and contractors affected by the shutdown. 

"At the end of the day, we don't care if you are for or against the wall, we are all Americans who essentially want the same things for our country — so here's to unity,” the eatery’s Facebook post says.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

