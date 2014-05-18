Do Lunch with Bestselling Author, Physician and Chef John La Puma

Confused about what foods are healthy? Want to learn about “culinary medicine” and how it can enhance your life? Have health and nutrition questions? Take part in a Facebook (post style) and Twitter chat with Dr. John La Puma and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County CEO Erik Talkin from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Join the conversation about health and nutrition with the bestselling author, physician and chef as La Puma shares tips on getting fit, staying healthy and how to incorporate nutrition into your family’s life. The live social media chat will be moderated by Talkin, who will also be on hand to discuss the Foodbank’s role in our region’s nutrition education and resources.

To participate, visit Foodbank’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FoodbankSB between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and simply post your comment on the thread by La Puma and Talkin. They will answer your questions live! The Foodbank will also be broadcasting the Live Facebook Chat via Tweetchat so Twitter followers can also join the conversation at www.twitter.com/FoodbankSBC under the hastag #shareyourlunch. The event is free and open to the public.The live Facebook + Twitter event is part of Foodbank’s “Share Your Lunch” campaign going through the entire month of May. The campaign enables the community to share their lunch with others through donating the amount one might typically spend on lunch (for a day, week, month or more). The goal of the campaign is to raise $50,000 to stop summer hunger for working families, children and seniors in need.More ways to participate in the “Share Your Lunch” campaign:» Make a Donation: Click here to “Share Your Lunch” through a secure online donation.

» Share Your Photos: Take a photo of your own lunch at home, work or a local restaurant and share your photo with Foodbank via Facebook (Foodbank SB), Instagram (@FoodbankSBC) and Twitter (@FoodbankSBC).

» Tag Local Businesses: Inspire others by tagging your local grocery store, business or restaurant where you are having lunch. Include #ShareYourLunch.

» Spread the Word: Click here to use the Online Toolkit through which participants can share the campaign with friends and contacts using social media posts, memes and email messages.



Other ways to get involved:

» Challenge your colleagues to donate. Take a group photo and share on social media.

» Collect donations at your church, civic group or club and mail/deliver the funds to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

» Have your donation matched by your employer.

» Encourage your employer to sponsor.



Click here for more information about Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the “Share Your Lunch” campaign, or to sponsor the campaign, or call 805.967.5741 x119.

— Candice Nyholt of SurfMedia Communications represents Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.