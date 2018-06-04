Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:55 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Provides Access to Vital Countywide Nutrition Resources, Including CalFresh

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | January 13, 2014 | 11:16 a.m.

The topic of CalFresh (formerly known as food stamps) can be confusing and overwhelming to many. CalFresh is a supplemental program that helps low-income people buy the food they need in order to maintain adequate nutritional levels. Though massive national cuts are pending, Santa Barbara County residents who are eligible can still obtain CalFresh assistance.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County provides CalFresh outreach and helps eligible community members with the application process.

Nutrition education partners such as the Foodbank are helping CalFresh program participants make the most of their benefits through innovative nutrition, food preparation and active lifestyle education programs. CalFresh benefits are provided on an electronic card (EBT) that is used like a debit card and accepted at many markets and food stores, including local farmers markets.

Recently, Morgan Stanley awarded the Foodbank a $25,000 grant in support of CalFresh outreach and education throughout Santa Barbara County.

“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is one of Morgan Stanley’s core values,” said Brian Krueger, executive director and complex manager for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Woodland Hills Complex. “We are proud of our firm’s grant to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, especially since so many of us are also longtime volunteers at this important community organization.”

“Donations such as the generous grant from Morgan Stanley are important because they help make the most of getting food to people by teaching them how to create better nutrition from the food and resources available,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “With the potential impact of food stamp cuts, financial support from the community is even more critical to make sure everyone is reached, including the children and working families so vital to our community’s future.”

The Foodbank integrates CalFresh outreach through a number of its own programs such as Mobile Food Pantry and Healthy School Pantry, its award-winning health fair-style program leading community members to healthier lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.

CalFresh Information and Application Resources

» Local CalFresh support through Foodbank (application and benefits support, Foodbank program locations with CalFresh outreach): Contact Amy Lopez, outreach manager, 805.967.5741 x115 or [email protected]

» Apply or manage CalFresh benefits online: www.mybenefitscalwin.org/web/consortium/signin

» CalFresh state level information: 877.847.3663 or www.myfoodstamps.org

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 