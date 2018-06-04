Foodbank Provides Access to Vital Countywide Nutrition Resources, Including CalFresh

The topic of CalFresh (formerly known as food stamps) can be confusing and overwhelming to many. CalFresh is a supplemental program that helps low-income people buy the food they need in order to maintain adequate nutritional levels. Though massive national cuts are pending, Santa Barbara County residents who are eligible can still obtain CalFresh assistance.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County provides CalFresh outreach and helps eligible community members with the application process.

Nutrition education partners such as the Foodbank are helping CalFresh program participants make the most of their benefits through innovative nutrition, food preparation and active lifestyle education programs. CalFresh benefits are provided on an electronic card (EBT) that is used like a debit card and accepted at many markets and food stores, including local farmers markets.

Recently, Morgan Stanley awarded the Foodbank a $25,000 grant in support of CalFresh outreach and education throughout Santa Barbara County.

“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is one of Morgan Stanley’s core values,” said Brian Krueger, executive director and complex manager for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Woodland Hills Complex. “We are proud of our firm’s grant to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, especially since so many of us are also longtime volunteers at this important community organization.”

“Donations such as the generous grant from Morgan Stanley are important because they help make the most of getting food to people by teaching them how to create better nutrition from the food and resources available,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “With the potential impact of food stamp cuts, financial support from the community is even more critical to make sure everyone is reached, including the children and working families so vital to our community’s future.”

The Foodbank integrates CalFresh outreach through a number of its own programs such as Mobile Food Pantry and Healthy School Pantry, its award-winning health fair-style program leading community members to healthier lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.

CalFresh Information and Application Resources

» Local CalFresh support through Foodbank (application and benefits support, Foodbank program locations with CalFresh outreach): Contact Amy Lopez, outreach manager, 805.967.5741 x115 or [email protected]

» Apply or manage CalFresh benefits online: www.mybenefitscalwin.org/web/consortium/signin

» CalFresh state level information: 877.847.3663 or www.myfoodstamps.org

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.