Foodbank Providing Groceries to Those Affected by Flood

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is ensuring fresh produce and healthy groceries are available to those affected by the Montecito flood, the Thomas Fire and their resulting economic impacts.

Throughout what is expected to be a protracted recovery, Foodbank said it will adapt plans and provide food to meet specific needs and populations throughout Santa Barbara County.

Through a variety of locations and collaborations this week and next, Foodbank will provide fresh fruits and vegetables, nutritious snacks and healthy groceries, free of charge, to the following:

» Evacuees at the Red Cross shelter at Santa Barbara City College.

» Those living or sheltering on Santa Barbara’s east and west sides and in Carpinteria, many of whom are without work/income due to evacuations and business closures in Montecito, and travel disruptions from the Hwy 101 closure.

» 400 Montecito Union School students and their families while instruction is relocated to SBCC.

» First responders at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

» The community as a whole at the Santa Barbara County Local Assistance Center.

Emergency food distribution locations open to the public are:

» St. Joseph Church/Catholic Charities, Carpinteria.

In collaboration with partner Food Share, Inc. of Ventura County, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is providing fresh produce and groceries to those living or sheltering in Carpinteria, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 17-19, 1532 Linden Ave.

» Westside Community Center

Fresh produce with healthy snacks and groceries will be available to all.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara

» Harding University Partnership School

1625 Robbins St., Santa Barbara

Thursday-Friday, Jan. 18-19, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

» Franklin Community Center Mobile Farmers Market

Fresh fruits and vegetables at a farm-stand-style distribution.

Every Thursday, 1 p.m.

1136 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara County Local Assistance Center

Community members may pick up bags filled with fresh produce and healthy groceries, and learn how and where to give and receive help.

Monday-Friday, Jan. 17-Feb. 2, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturdays, Jan. 20 and 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez, No. 21, Santa Barbara

All are welcome. No paperwork/documentation needed and no registration required.

Details for other food distributions:

» Santa Barbara City College

Montecito Union School has relocated instruction for most of its 400 students to SBCC. Fresh fruits and veggies in a farm-stand format will be available after school. More than 10 percent of Montecito Union students qualify for free/reduced-price lunch.

Friday, Jan. 19 after school

» Fresh Food for First Responders

Healthy snacks for first responders delivered daily

Incident Base, Earl Warren Showgrounds

The Foodbank requests community support to provide food for all affected by the Montecito flood. Those wishing to contribute may visit foodbanksbc.org, click “Donate” and select Thomas Fire & Flood Hunger Relief.

The ripple effects of the Montecito Flood are widespread and will be long-lasting.

In addition to those displaced due to evacuation or loss of homes, many more who work in the Montecito community at homes and businesses, hourly workers in particular, have been without work or income for more than a week, and many for more than a month since the Thomas Fire.

Normally the Foodbank distributes food throughout Santa Barbara County via 300 nonprofit partners and programs.

As part of a statewide network of foodbanks and as a member of the nationwide organization Feeding America, the Foodbank of SBC is able to ensure food can be sourced and delivered to locations unreachable by Foodbank warehouse staff.

To provide services throughout the county, even south of the Hwy. 101 freeway closure, Foodbank is working with Food Share, Inc. in Ventura to provide food to Carpinteria.

Volunteers may sign up at http://foodbanksbc.org/give-help/volunteer/.

For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

# # #