Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Foodbank Receives 3 National Grants Through Feeding America, Partner Organizations

By Amy Bernstein for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | September 25, 2014 | 4:05 p.m.

National nonprofit Feeding America recently awarded three grants to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, representing funding from three prestigious national organizations: Costco, Dunkin’ Donuts and Procter & Gamble.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is part of Feeding America’s nationwide network of 200 food banks that lead the fight against hunger in the United States.

Costco provided a grant for the purchase of nutritious food, like chickens for Thanksgiving and fresh produce to help end hunger for one in four residents throughout the county. Dunkin’ Donuts and Procter & Gamble supported the Foodbank’s Healthy School Pantry program, a monthly health fair now held at 16 schools countywide that provides nutritious food, fresh produce, nutrition education and food preparation demonstrations to children and families.

With school now in full swing, it is important that kids receive the nutrition they need to stay focused. Foodbank programs like Healthy School Pantry help achieve this goal by providing all participants with a bag of fresh produce and food staples, a recipe of what they can cook with their food, and a better understanding of how to implement exercise and good nutrition into their daily lives.

With these health tips, local kids can get the nutrition they need to be successful in school and life and help foster these values throughout the entire family unit.

The Foodbank thanks Feeding America and these important sponsors and encourages the community to join them in taking action to end hunger. This month, during Hunger Action month, donations between $10 and $1,000 made by an individual through the Bank of America Give a Meal Match page will be eligible to be matched two to one.

Each donation furthers Foodbank’s goal of transforming the health of working families, children and seniors in Santa Barbara County.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 