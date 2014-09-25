Foodbank Receives 3 National Grants Through Feeding America, Partner Organizations

National nonprofit Feeding America recently awarded three grants to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, representing funding from three prestigious national organizations: Costco, Dunkin’ Donuts and Procter & Gamble.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is part of Feeding America’s nationwide network of 200 food banks that lead the fight against hunger in the United States.

Costco provided a grant for the purchase of nutritious food, like chickens for Thanksgiving and fresh produce to help end hunger for one in four residents throughout the county. Dunkin’ Donuts and Procter & Gamble supported the Foodbank’s Healthy School Pantry program, a monthly health fair now held at 16 schools countywide that provides nutritious food, fresh produce, nutrition education and food preparation demonstrations to children and families.

With school now in full swing, it is important that kids receive the nutrition they need to stay focused. Foodbank programs like Healthy School Pantry help achieve this goal by providing all participants with a bag of fresh produce and food staples, a recipe of what they can cook with their food, and a better understanding of how to implement exercise and good nutrition into their daily lives.

With these health tips, local kids can get the nutrition they need to be successful in school and life and help foster these values throughout the entire family unit.

The Foodbank thanks Feeding America and these important sponsors and encourages the community to join them in taking action to end hunger. This month, during Hunger Action month, donations between $10 and $1,000 made by an individual through the Bank of America Give a Meal Match page will be eligible to be matched two to one.

Each donation furthers Foodbank’s goal of transforming the health of working families, children and seniors in Santa Barbara County.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.