Foodbank Updates Website with Interactive Tools and Resources for Entire Community

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved website, featuring a growing collection of interactive tools and resources for the entire community.

Highlights of the new website include the Foodbank’s new blog, “The BEET: All Things Nutrition,” making the Foodbank’s award-winning nutrition education approach accessible to the entire community, and the Foodbank Guide to Nutrition Programs in an interactive map of countywide hunger-relief and resources.

“Access to good nutrition is fundamental to making healthy food choices and to good health, and our goal is for our website now to become a key access point for these resources,” said Erik Talkin, CEO of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “While Foodbank is the hub for food assistance and for nutrition education for local working families and others in need, we are also the hub for nutrition resources for everyone in our community.”

'The BEET: All Things Nutrition Blog'

Authored by Erin Hansen, RDN, the Foodbank’s community nutrition coordinator, “The BEET” provides readers with access to nutrition news, “Myth Busters,” healthy recipes, guest expert interviews and other tools to incorporate nutrition into their families’ daily lives.

With nutrition credentials, Hansen provides sound, science based nutrition information to the community in a fun and “digestible” way. The BEET publishes throughout the month and features interviews with restaurant chefs, farmers, nutrition professionals, and health and wellness innovators. The BEET Myth Busters combats nutrition fallacies; and The BEET Recipes shares healthy recipes from Foodbank programs that utilize our local bounty of fruits and vegetables.

This week’s blog includes an interview with Talkin about his own family’s Thanksgiving traditions. Click here to subscribe to The BEET.

Guide to Nutrition

Also new to the website is Foodbank’s Guide to Nutrition Programs. This interactive feature assists organizations countywide to assist those facing hunger and poor nutrition through interactive maps highlighting hunger-relief and nutrition resources throughout the county.

Click here for the Guide and for instructions to request access.

Community Partners

The Foodbank’s Community Partners section highlights the organization’s network of over 330 nonprofit partners throughout Santa Barbara County. With the structuring of Foodbank’s Community Impact Department, Foodbank has evolved from just supplying nonprofit partners with food for their programs and running direct-to-client programs to filling gaps in key unserved nutritional and educational needs.

Viewing food banks now as public health organizations working to keep people healthy and nutritionally independent, Foodbank is also using new public health evaluation tools to measure the effect of these interventions in the community. In 2013, 144,000 unduplicated individuals were provided with nourishment and education through Foodbank’s award-winning programs and its network of over 330 social service programs and agencies, churches and community groups from Carpinteria to Santa Maria.

Click here for more about the Foodbank’s Community Partners section.

About Foodbank Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy. The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through its award-winning programs and a network of over 330 member non-profit partners. In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive food support from the Foodbank; over 144,000 unduplicated people of whom nearly 40 percent are children. Last year, the Foodbank distributed 9.3 million pounds of food — half of which was fresh produce.

Click here for more information.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.