Foodbank Seeks Community Harvest Sites, Volunteers for Backyard Bounty Day

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeks produce donors and volunteers for the Foodbank Backyard Bounty Day on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The Foodbank is calling out to community members with harvest sites (orchards or gardens) in South Santa Barbara County, and volunteers to help harvest, with the goal of harvesting over five tons of produce.

Backyard Bounty Day is an opportunity to enjoy harvesting produce on beautiful ranches, historic estates, and backyards in our region, while helping Foodbank serve one in four people throughout the county.

“We are so lucky in Santa Barbara County to have such a wide variety of fresh produce growing nearly year-round,” said Niles Brinton, the Foodbank’s Backyard Bounty coordinator. “Our mission is to make sure that none of this produce goes to waste; to provide it to those who need it most.”

Since the Backyard Bounty program began in 2007, volunteers have harvested more than 500,000 pounds of fresh local produce for area residents in need. All together, the Foodbank provides over 330 member nonprofit partners with food support — half of which is fresh produce — annually feeding over 144,000 unduplicated people of whom nearly 40 percent are children.

The program’s donors are happy to know that their excess produce will not be entering the waste stream or rotting on the ground, but instead be going to a good cause. Over 25 percent of our local landfill is food, while one in five children in Santa Barbara County are food insecure.

Backyard Bounty donations range from a single tree to large orchards, with South County donors stretching from the Goleta Valley to the hills of Montecito and Carpinteria.

“Without good people who share their overabundance of fruits and vegetables and the volunteers who dedicate their time, this program would not be possible,” Brinton said.

How to Participate

» Provide a harvest site: Visit backyardbounty.org and register trees or crops. Registrants will then be contacted directly to arrange for a harvest. All donations are tax-deductable, and protected under the Good Samaritan Act.

» Volunteer: Visit backyardbounty.org to sign up for upcoming harvests, including Backyard Bounty Day.

» Drop off produce: Visit the Foodbank’s Santa Barbara warehouse at 4554 Hollister Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For questions, contact Niles Brinton at [email protected] or 805.403.8327.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.