Foodbank to Honor Sara Miller McCune and Citrix at ‘Table of Life’ Gala

Building on the success of the first-ever gala fundraiser in its 30-year history, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will hold its second annual Table of Life Gala luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

The signature event will once again be held at the vintage former Fleischmann Estate on Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Lambert Road campus, 249 Lambert Road Carpinteria. Funds raised will support the Foodbank’s award-winning Feed the Future programs, a continuum of innovative programs that foster nutritional health and independence in children from preschool to high school graduation.

This year’s event will honor Sara Miller McCune and Citrix, with Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the honorary event chair.

“It is with support from advocates like Lady Ridley-Tree, who understand the value of solving hunger at its very core that we can do the work that we do," said Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. "We are grateful for Lady Ridley-Tree's tireless efforts to give all members of the community a foundation for success by championing the work Foodbank does to solve issues at their root cause.”

Guests at the excusive Table of Life Gala event will first be regaled with wine and hors d’oeuvres while they explore the organic gardens and charming orchards of the 12-acre Lambert Road campus. The gourmet lunch will be prepared by renowned chef Mark Borowitz of Rincon Catering and served on the rolling green lawn amid colorful flower gardens.

The menu is being designed to appeal to all the senses, created from fresh ingredients such as organic fruits and vegetables from campus gardens being cultivated especially for the event. Guests will also be treated to a variety of delicious deserts, handmade artisanal chocolates, premium wines, live entertainment and wonderful surprises. The afternoon’s silent auction features premier original fine art, jewelry and distinctive culinary and travel packages. Last year, for Foodbank’s inaugural Table of Life Gala, Pacifica Graduate Institute opened their idyllic Lambert Road Campus to the public for the first time.

“We look forward to celebrating Sara Miller McCune for her vision and achievements that empower people toward their full potentials, and Citrix as a leader in corporate responsibility, placing giving back among the top measures of corporate success and quality of life for employees,” Talkin said. “Each of our honorees has contributed in countless ways to the Foodbank’s capacity to serve our community, and both far exceed society’s expectations for taking action for the greater good.”

McCune is being honored for her commitment to social justice and corporate social responsibility, and her focus on nourishing education. The Foodbank is also recognizing McCune’s role as an inspiration to others and for giving back to the communities around the globe in which her employees live and work.

The Foodbank is recognizing Citrix for its philanthropic and humanitarian leadership realized through its Corporate Citizenship, Corporate Giving, Employee Match and In-kind Giving programs as well as its global commitment to community volunteerism. Citrix Online has been an exemplary partner with Foodbank through extensive volunteer hours, workplace and corporate donations and a strong participant since the start of Foodbank’s annual Food & Funds Corporate Challenge.

“I so believe in the work of the Foodbank,” Ridley-Tree said. “They start with the most fundamental issues, teaching and helping people to respect and enjoy the food they eat.”

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming the traditional food bank model, going beyond just providing food, to solve the underlying causes of hunger. The Table of Life Gala symbolizes the Foodbank’s approach to transforming health in the community through teaching an appreciation of fresh, nutritious food, getting families ‘back to the table’, eating local, cooking together and getting healthy again.

The Foodbank has created the innovative Feed the Future programs to engage and educate the community at all ages. Five Feed the Future programs are currently offered throughout the county, including Food Literacy in Preschool; Kid’s Farmers Market; Picnic in the Park; Healthy School Pantry and Teens Love Cooking. The Foodbank is seeking funding to launch and pilot its remaining programs: Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies prenatal and infant nutrition and education program, and Nutritional Independence, where young adults learn to budget, shop and cook for a lifetime of nutritional independence.

Seating for this very special exclusive event is limited to 150 guests. Tickets and major event sponsorships (starting at $1,000) are still available. Funds raised will be designated to launch and pilot two new programs to complete the Feed the Future sequential series (for which naming opportunities are available); to maintain 60 existing Feed the Future program sites and expand to 20 additional program sites; to integrate more community fresh food sources into programs; to provide program staff training; and to sponsor groups of 20 children for a full year of program benefits.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available. Click here or contact Diane Durst at 805.967.5741 x 104 or [email protected] for more information.

2013 Table of Life Sponsors

School of Knowledge Sponsors include Susan Dempster, the Hutton Parker Foundation, Connie Pearcy, SAGE Publications Inc. and the Orfalea Foundation. Feed the Future Supporters include Citrix, Cottage Health System, Montecito Bank & Trust, and Richard and Maryan Schall. Feed the Future Friends include Ross and Janice Bagdasarian, Denny and Bitsy Bacon, Gary and Mary Becker, Nancy Brown Robert and Christine Emmons, Deanna and Jim Dehlsen, Richard and Karen Heimberg, Judith Hopkinson, Hollye and Jeff Jacobs, Peter and Martha Karoff, Bob and Val Montgomery, Melissa Petersen, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Gerry and Barbara Rubin, Venoco Inc., Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin, and Linda Seltzer Yawitz.

Other Contributors: Artwork by Anne Luther, Bacara Resort & Spa, Bella Cavalli Wines, Chumash Hotel & Casino, Hollandia, Silverhorn, Spanish Garden Inn, Sue and J W Colin, and Villa Encanto.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.