Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Bridges, The Lark Spice Up Foodbank Fundraiser for Table of Life Gala

Jeff Bridges, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s 2017 Table of Life honoree, joins Maryan Schall, 2016 honoree and this year’s honorary event chair, at the Foodbank’s gala fundraiser at The Lark on Wednesday. Click to view larger
Jeff Bridges, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s 2017 Table of Life honoree, joins Maryan Schall, 2016 honoree and this year’s honorary event chair, at the Foodbank’s gala fundraiser at The Lark on Wednesday. (Jacqueline Pilar photo)
By Judith Smith-Meyer for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | August 18, 2017 | 9:30 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted a gathering at The Lark’s Pullman Room on Wednesday evening to thank sponsors and patrons of its annual gala fundraiser Table of Life.

Jeff Bridges, the 2017 Table of Life honoree, and Susan Bridges, both active and longtime supporters of the Foodbank, were present, along with Maryan Schall, 2016 Table of Life honoree and this year’s honorary event chair.

Bridges spoke about local opportunities to solve hunger.

“My goal is to make Santa Barbara a No Kid Hungry County,” he said. “What holds hunger in place is lack of community. That’s why we in Santa Barbara, who have such a strong community of support, have the chance to actually end hunger.”

Lark executive chef Jason Paluska and local neuroscience researcher, author and Table of Life host committee member D.C. Maguire presented a cooking demonstration on how to make one of this season’s most popular menu items at The Lark: roasted peach and heirloom tomato salad.

Roasted Brussels sprouts were on the event menu.
Roasted Brussels sprouts were on the event menu. (Jacqueline Pilar photo)

Paluska spoke about his love for the peaches and tomatoes of his native Texas, and how the produce grown in Santa Barbara County has eclipsed it in flavor.

Foods served at the event — roasted Brussels sprouts, tomato crostini and deviled eggs, along with the peach salad — were all made with items available from the Foodbank, which distributes more than 10 million pounds of food annually, more than half of which is fresh produce.

The 2017 Table of Life Gala will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Patron tickets are available now for $1,000 for two seats plus benefits; email [email protected]. Individual tickets will go on sale next week for $300 per person; click here to order online.

— Judith Smith-Meyer is the marketing communications manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Lark executive chef Jason Paluska and Table of Life host committee member D.C. Maguire lead a cooking demonstration for attendees. Click to view larger
Lark executive chef Jason Paluska and Table of Life host committee member D.C. Maguire lead a cooking demonstration for attendees. (Jacqueline Pilar photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 