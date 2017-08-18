Jeff Bridges, The Lark Spice Up Foodbank Fundraiser for Table of Life Gala

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted a gathering at The Lark’s Pullman Room on Wednesday evening to thank sponsors and patrons of its annual gala fundraiser Table of Life.

Jeff Bridges, the 2017 Table of Life honoree, and Susan Bridges, both active and longtime supporters of the Foodbank, were present, along with Maryan Schall, 2016 Table of Life honoree and this year’s honorary event chair.

Bridges spoke about local opportunities to solve hunger.

“My goal is to make Santa Barbara a No Kid Hungry County,” he said. “What holds hunger in place is lack of community. That’s why we in Santa Barbara, who have such a strong community of support, have the chance to actually end hunger.”

Lark executive chef Jason Paluska and local neuroscience researcher, author and Table of Life host committee member D.C. Maguire presented a cooking demonstration on how to make one of this season’s most popular menu items at The Lark: roasted peach and heirloom tomato salad.

Paluska spoke about his love for the peaches and tomatoes of his native Texas, and how the produce grown in Santa Barbara County has eclipsed it in flavor.

Foods served at the event — roasted Brussels sprouts, tomato crostini and deviled eggs, along with the peach salad — were all made with items available from the Foodbank, which distributes more than 10 million pounds of food annually, more than half of which is fresh produce.

The 2017 Table of Life Gala will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Patron tickets are available now for $1,000 for two seats plus benefits; email [email protected]. Individual tickets will go on sale next week for $300 per person; click here to order online.

— Judith Smith-Meyer is the marketing communications manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.