Foodbank’s Turkey Drive Under Way, with Special Drop-off Day on Saturday

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | November 15, 2013 | 3:20 p.m.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s annual community Turkey Drive is in full swing!

The Foodbank invites the community to provide the key ingredient to the Thanksgiving holiday meal for local families in need. The annual Turkey Drive runs countywide now through Friday, Nov. 22. To date, there are still more than 2,840 fresh or frozen turkeys or chickens needed before the Nov. 22 deadline.

Though the Foodbank is open only on weekdays, it will open its warehouse facilities during a one-day event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours. Drop offs can also be made from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons at 2320 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.

This year, Wells Fargo will be sponsoring the Turkey Drive with a $25,000 one-to-one matching grant. Both monetary donations as well as donations of turkeys and chickens can be made during the drive.

The Foodbank’s goal is to raise $25,000 to support holiday distribution and collect 3,000 turkeys in order to help families carry on the tradition of taking part in a warm Thanksgiving meal with loved ones. Turkey donations will be matched at $15 each.

Contributions can be dropped off in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations:

Santa Barbara

» Drop-offs can also be made at the Santa Barbara Foodbank facility at 4554 Hollister Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours to 5:30 p.m. beginning Monday.

» Though the Foodbank is open only on weekdays, it will open its facilities during Saturday's drop-off event.

Santa Maria

» Drop-offs can be made at the Santa Maria Foodbank facility at 490 W. Foster Road from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours to 5:30 p.m. beginning Monday.

» Though the Foodbank is open only on weekdays, it will open its facilities during Saturday's drop-off event.

» Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons on 2320 S. Broadway

Online Fund Donations

» Individuals can also donate funds electronically by clicking here.

To see updates on the Foodbank’s Turkey Drive campaign or for more information, click here. For more information or to volunteer during the Turkey Drive or holiday season, click here or call 805.967.5741.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

