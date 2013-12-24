Foodbank Warns of Potential Scam Involving Automated Calls to Solicit Donations

It is important to be watchful of scams throughout the year, but particularly during the holiday season when some may seek to take advantage of the community’s generosity.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has recently been notified about automated calls soliciting donations received at odd hours of the day. These calls are not coming from the Foodbank, and people should not make donations to solicitors over the phone (automated or live) claiming that they are calling on behalf of Foodbank. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County does not make calls to solicit donations.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can visit Foodbank’s secure giving page on its website by clicking here or can mail a donation to the Foodbank’s Santa Barbara or Santa Maria warehouse locations: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, 4554 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, 490 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455.

The Foodbank hopes this will be helpful for the whole community.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Matthew Neal, director of strategic gifts, at [email protected].

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.