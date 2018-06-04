Foodbank Welcomes New Board Members, Child Hunger Corps Member

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is pleased to welcome Emily Altman to the Foodbank as a 2014 Child Hunger Corps member, and Narded Eguiluz and Wayne Elias as new members of its Board of Trustees.

During her two-year tenure at the Foodbank, Altman will assess and develop the Foodbank’s capacity to execute programs targeted towards the alleviation of child hunger.

Altman recently graduated summa cum laude from Emory University in Atlanta, where she studied anthropology and global health, culture and society.

While at Emory, Altman became interested in the intersection between food, health, childhood nutrition and food insecurity. This led her to study these issues in-depth and intern for various leadership and health research nonprofit organizations, domestically as well as in Ethiopia and South America. While studying abroad in Chile, Altman wrote an honors thesis about Chile's school food program and children's knowledge of health and nutrition.

With the initiation of this fourth program cohort, Feeding America, which provided a grant for the position, will have 15 corps members actively serving at network food banks across the country this year.

Launched in 2010, Child Hunger Corps is a nationwide service program designed to increase the capacity and capability of food banks to execute programs targeted toward the alleviation of child hunger. The objective of the program is to increase the number of nutritious snacks and meals served to children in need within local communities throughout the country. To date, Child Hunger Corps has placed 32 college graduates in two-year service term positions across the country. The Child Hunger Corps initiative is sponsored by the ConAgra Foods Foundation.

Eguiluz is the Distribution Center manager for Driscoll’s Santa Maria facility.

Eguiluz grew up in San Luis Obispo County and graduated from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo with a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness.

After college, he worked for his family’s farm, managing the operations and working in the fields. He eventually moved to Santa Cruz for eight years to pursue a career with a leading horticulture company, overseeing the processing and distribution of flower bulbs.

Wanting to return to his agricultural roots, Eguiluz moved to the Central Coast and now resides in Santa Maria with his wife and their two dogs.

He is an active member of Driscoll’s Philanthropy Grants Committee and is excited to be on the Foodbank Board of Trustees to help share his distribution knowledge and give back to his community.

Elias serves as vice president at Farm Credit West. His job is to provide short-term farm operating loans, equipment leases and farmland mortgage to local growers, ranchers and vineyard operators. During his lending career he has worked in Ventura and Carpinteria.

Elias received his bachelor of science degree in agriculture from California State University-Chico with a focus in business management and has lived in the Santa Maria Valley for over 25 years. He developed his sense of community involvement from raising his three children in a small community.



He has been a member of the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis Club for 24 years. He served on the Board of Directors for several years and was awarded Member of the Year for his volunteer work and fund raising efforts.

Elias and his wife, Cynthia, have also been involved as leaders in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts Organizations. Outside of work, Elias enjoys relaxing on his small farm or up in the Sierra’s hiking or skiing.

