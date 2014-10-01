Foodbank Welcomes New Staff Members Bonnie Campbell, Erin Hansen and Melissa Fontaine

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce Bonnie Campbell as its first ever director of community impact, Erin Hansen as its new community nutrition coordinator and registered dietitian nutritionist, and Melissa Fontaine as its new advocacy coordinator.

Campbell brings extensive experience with nonprofit development and health-care safety net services to her role at Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Campbell is responsible for coordinating internal and external programs and agency activities, maximizing the Foodbank’s sustainability, creating and evaluating community impact projects focused on ending hunger and improving the health of our community.

Campbell previously served as the executive director of Domestic Violence Solutions and prior to that as the director of development and the chief operating officer at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Campbell graduated from the Stanford University Nonprofit Management Institute and has completed “The Courage to Lead” Nonprofit Executive Leadership Retreat Series, now serving on the Alumni Committee, and the Courage & Renewal Academy for Leaders with the Center of Courage & Renewal.

Campbell serves on the Board of Directors for Community Counseling & Education Center and the Advisory Board of UCSB Associated Students Food Bank.

With an extensive background in nutrition education, Hansen brings her knowledge of health and wellness to her role at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Hansen will be responsible for providing sound, science based nutrition information in a way that encourages people to be better aware of the foods they put in their bodies to help our community lead healthy and nourishing lives.

She also speaks on a variety of health and wellness topics through Foodbank’s new blog “The BEET: All Things Nutrition.”

Hansen previously worked as a registered diet technician at Cottage Hospital, where she performed daily screenings and assigned nutrition priority to all newly admitted patients and optimized patient meal intake.

Hansen graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor of science degree in applied nutrition in 2010. It was at Cal Poly where she grew to love community nutrition education.

In the fall of 2012, she was accepted to the University of Northern Colorado’s Dietetic Internship Distance Program and completed her rotations while simultaneously serving as Foodbank’s community nutrition coordinator and working closely with nutritious foods at a local vegan restaurant.

As an advocate and educator of sustainable food systems for over ten years, Fontaine brings her knowledge of the local food system to her role at Foodbank. During her first year, Fontaine will coordinate the Food Action Plan.

The yearlong community process to create a blueprint for an accessible, thriving, sustainable and healthy food system for Santa Barbara County was spearheaded by the Foodbank and community partner, the Community Environmental Council.

Fontaine previously served as the marketing manager for the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens in Goleta and co-founded Goodland Kitchen and Market, a local restaurant and community kitchen. She also served as the Food Literary Manager for the Orfalea Foundation’s School Food Initiative, where she encouraged students to understand the impact of their food choices by launching several educational programs, including Salad Bar Hosts, Chefs in the Garden and high school Food Clubs.

Fontaine received her master’s degree in environmental science and management from the Bren School at the University of California-Santa Barbara. While studying at UCSB, she had internships with The Nature Conservancy and the Environmental Defense Center. She enjoys cooking, gardening and making food that brings people together.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy. The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through its award-winning programs and a network of over 330 member nonprofit partners. In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive food support from the Foodbank; over 144,000 unduplicated people of whom nearly 40 percent are children. Last year, the Foodbank distributed the food and resources to support 9.3 million meals — half of which was fresh produce.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.