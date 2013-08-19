Foodbank’s Young Supporters Recognized at Carpinteria Chamber Ribbon-Cutting

Recently, two of Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s youngest supporters, 9-year-old Jacob Mansbach and 11-year-old Dario de Albergaria, were recognized at a Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.

The duo will be participating in this year’s Carpinteria Triathlon and have partnered up to raise $10,000 for the Foodbank before they complete the Sept. 29 event.

The recognition took place at Memorial Park at 1400 Santa Ynez Ave. in Carpinteria, and included a Mayoral Recognition presented to Jacob and Dario by City Councilman Wade Nomura as well as acknowledgements by Matt Roberts, City of Carpinteria parks director and Carpinteria Triathlon organizer.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce performed a ribbon-cutting to welcome Foodbank as a chamber member and made one of the first donations towards Team Jacob and Dario’s fundraising goal.

“The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to have the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as one of our members,” said Lynda Lang, president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “They do amazing work throughout the county, including Carpinteria, and we look forward to working with them. We’re excited about their upcoming fundraising efforts through Carpinteria’s 16th Annual Triathlon scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 29.”

The community can follow Jacob and Dario’s progress and contribute to Foodbank by clicking here.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.